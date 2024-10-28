Dubai real estate primed for major growth with transaction volumes projected to climb 20-30% and prices up 10-15% in 2025

October 28, 2024; Dubai, UAE – Elton Real Estate Development (Elton), a dynamic and visionary developer, is thrilled to announce its entry into Dubai’s thriving property market with its prestigious residential project. This marks the beginning of Elton’s ambitious plan to establish a strong footprint across the UAE markets.

Located in the prime area of Meydan Avenue, near District One, the project comprises premium residential building set on prominent corner plot, offering breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Meydan Grandstand, and lush internal gardens. With three open sides, the plot promises residents an unmatched living experience in the heart of Dubai.

Anmoll D. Shroff, Founder and Chairman of Elton Real Estate Development, stated, “Dubai's remarkable growth trajectory and visionary leadership make it one of the world’s most promising real estate markets. The city’s strategic location, progressive business policies, rich cultural diversity, and exceptional safety standards set it apart globally. Nowhere else can one experience the unique lifestyle, diversity, and opportunities Dubai offers, coupled with unparalleled safety and convenience. Initiatives like the Golden Visa create unique advantages for both developers and investors."

He continued, “Dubai offers incredible value compared to other major markets. While downtown properties in cities like New York or Mumbai can reach $2,500 to $3,000 per square foot, prime properties in Dubai are available for around $1,000 per square foot. This price advantage, combined with high rental returns and a business-friendly environment, solidifies Dubai as a leading choice for real estate investment. We’re thrilled to contribute to and gain from Dubai's dynamic real estate landscape.”

"With Dubai’s real estate market poised for transformative growth, we anticipate a 20-30% increase in transaction volumes in 2025 and a 10-15% rise in property prices. The city’s growth is fueled by strategic government initiatives, geopolitical conditions, and an influx of global residents. This sets the stage for a thriving property market that balances high demand with sustainable development across Dubai’s prime and emerging communities.”

Elton distinguishes itself by focusing on delivering high-quality products at excellent value. The company aims to offer superior products without the hefty premiums common in the market, demonstrating a commitment to quality and value.

Offering a glimpse into future plans, Shroff added, 'Our intent is to achieve stable growth by prioritizing project delivery and solidifying our presence in the market. We are actively exploring prime locations like Arjan, Meydan Horizon, Furjan, Jumeirah Garden City, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Island for our upcoming projects. Land acquisition negotiations are underway, and we aim to launch three to four new projects within the first year.”

About Elton Real Estate Development (Elton):

Elton is a dynamic force in Dubai’s real estate landscape, backed by a 50+year legacy of excellence and innovation across India and the UAE.

Dubai’s dynamic market, known for its architectural marvels and business-friendly environment, provides the perfect stage for Elton's vision. With a commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer value, Elton is setting new standards in real estate. Each property is meticulously designed to reflect Dubai’s opulence while pushing the boundaries of contemporary urban living.

Elton’s mission goes beyond building structures; it shapes skylines and transforms lifestyles. Choosing Elton means investing in Dubai’s future and enjoying the vibrancy of modern living today. Elton’s developments foster thriving communities where families, neighbors, and friends create lasting connections and cherished memories. By blending investment opportunities with forward-thinking real estate solutions, Elton redefines the concept of urban living for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.elton.ae