To enhance academic and industrial cooperation

Cairo: Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT), the first polytechnic university in Egypt, celebrated new partnerships with major companies at an event titled "Partnerships Day" on the university campus. These partnerships are part of the ongoing joint efforts of the university and its partners to implement the polytechnic model in Egypt and provide cutting-edge training opportunities for students, preparing them for the job market in line with the needs of modern industry.

The event featured the signing of different agreements between Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT)—Polytechnic of Egypt and several leading companies in various fields, such as Capgemini Egypt, ExxonMobil Egypt, Afreximbank, and the International Academy for Research and Advanced Studies (IARS).

In this context, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT) —Polytechnic of Egypt, Engineer Ahmed El Sewedy, expressed his enthusiasm about the new collaborations, saying, “We believe that being the first polytechnic university in Egypt gives us a unique advantage in providing a comprehensive education that combines theory and practice. In this sense, our collaboration with leading companies across various industries in the Egyptian market is essential to improving the practical components of this framework. We strive to prepare our students for the workforce by giving them experience replicating international standards to meet its changing demands, which benefits Egypt's technological industry.”

In an effort to enhance engineering education and support its practical applications, Engineer Amr Abou Eita, The Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, stated: “We are pleased to enter this strategic partnership with Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT)—Polytechnic of Egypt, reflecting a shared vision to invest in the future of Egypt's industrial sector. Sponsoring the industrial engineering lab, equipped with the latest technologies, will provide students with hands-on experience, bridging theoretical knowledge with practical application. This investment not only demonstrates ExxonMobil Egypt's commitment to advancing engineering education but is also a core part of our mission to support the community, enhance abilities and potential, and build the capabilities of Egyptian youth, equipping them with the necessary employment skills and providing good calibers that the Egyptian market needs.”

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President at Afreximbank, stated: “Afreximbank is honored to partner with Elsewedy University for Technology (SUT) – Polytechnic of Egypt, as we firmly believe that the technological advancements fostered here will positively impact the socio-economic needs of Africa and contribute to sustainable development in line with the ambitions of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We also believe that technology (especially digital) will significantly reduce the 110 borders that divide the 55 atomistic states.”

She added: “I am therefore pleased to announce our commitment to SUT through supporting several key initiatives:, including sponsoring the establishment of the Afreximbank Electrical & Electronic Engineering Department at SUT; developing an Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD) Partnership Program; creation of an Afreximbank - SUT Internship Program for students across the continent; and convening an Annual Workshop for African Students on ‘The Role of Technology in Promoting Intra-African Trade’. Allow me to also use this opportunity to announce a new Afreximbank initiative dubbed “The Research and Innovation Hub” which aims at engaging national researchers, academics, and students to showcase their innovations, research, and scientific products with the view to enhancing collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers.”

Commenting on this, Mr. Karim El-Safty, Regional Director of the International Academy for Advanced Research and Studies and Secretary-General of the United Nations Global Compact in Egypt, said: “We are pleased to begin our partnership with Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT)—Polytechnic of Egypt through signing an agreement to implement the 'Sustainable Minds' initiative. This initiative aims to instill the principles of sustainable development goals in the minds of future generations, targeting 200 students from the university, to equip them with the knowledge and skills that qualify them to be leaders in their fields, whether as employees or entrepreneurs.”

These partnerships serve as a part of Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT) Polytechnic of Egypt's strategy to support the industry by implementing the goals of the university's Board of Trustees, comprised of renowned businessmen from different sectors. It is pertinent to point out that the Board of Trustees has convened to explore opportunities to guarantee a safe and healthy environment for students as well as to discuss and approve the university's future objectives.