Sharm al-Sheikh:– In conjunction with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), held in Sharm al-Sheikh, the Egyptian government has awarded the contract to operate the country's first high-speed rail network to Elsewedy Electric and the German Deutsche Bahn International Operation (DB IO) which has an initial term of 15 years. The signing was witnessed by Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Transport Minister of Egypt, Kamel al-Wazir, and German Ambassador to Egypt, Ambassador Frank Hartmann.

The contract was initialed by the three parties represented by Chairman of National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), General Sherif Hassan Lail, CEO DB E.C.O. Group, Niko Warbanoff, President & CEO Elsewedy Electric, Ahmed El Sewedy, and Chief Innovation Officer Elsewedy Electric, Emad Ghaly.

The state-of-the-art high-speed network will comprise three lines. Set to connect the metropolitan regions of Cairo, New Administrative Capital and Alexandria, the first line of the transport network (dubbed the "Suez Canal on rails") will cut travel time in half for 30 million people as early as 2025. Two additional lines and 60 stations will eventually connect Abu Simbel, Luxor and the Red Sea port of Hurghada to Cairo and the rail network. Once the new network is completed, 90% of Egypt's population will have access to rail.

On this occasion, Ahmed El Sewedy, Elsewedy Electric President and CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the new project, saying “The new high-speed rail network aims to improve traffic safety and curb air pollution, aligning with the Egyptian government’s efforts to develop the sustainable transportation sector and expand environmentally-friendly mass transportation in major cities. With the construction of the three lines, the climate-friendly rail will cover a distance of 2000 Km. To implement this green project, our company will exert every possible effort to hire, train, transfer knowledge to local talents, and assign the employees to Germany in order to gain an international experience, as part of investments in the country’s long-term development.”

Meanwhile, Niko Warbanoff, DB E.C.O. Group CEO said, "We are delighted that by operating the new system we will be making a significant contribution to the modal shift to rail and will be actively protecting the climate and supporting Egypt's economic development. In addition to its political relevance, especially for active climate protection and the promotion of economic development, the project offers potential for Strong Rail in Germany in terms of technology cooperation and securing skilled workers.”

Last August, Elsewedy Electric and DB IO signed a term sheet with the National Authority for Tunnels to operate and maintain the high-speed network projects in Egypt. The signing was witnessed by Transport Minister of Egypt, Kamel al-Wazir, Chairman National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), General Sherif Hassan Lail, DB ECO Group CEO, Niko Warbanoff, DB Schenker Egypt CEO, Khaled Morsi, Elsewedy Electric President and CEO, Ahmed El Sewedy, and Elsewedy Electric Chief Innovation Officer, Emad Ghaly. It is worth mentioning that the new high-performance rail system will be a central pillar of the sustainable expansion of Egypt's public transport infrastructure.

About ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC

Elsewedy Electric (EGX: SWDY.CA) is a leader in integrated infrastructure solutions, focused on delivering turnkey projects on fast-track basis. For over 80 years, Elsewedy Electric has been committed to sustainable solutions that create opportunities, support communities & strengthen economies. Across Africa, Middle East & Asia, the company operates in 5 business lines: wire, cable, & accessories, electrical products, engineering & construction, digital solutions, and infrastructure investments. Elsewedy Electric employs 17,000 people, operating in 48 international offices and 31 production facilities, exporting to over 110 countries worldwide.

Headquartered in Egypt, Elsewedy Electric announced revenue of EGP 60.5 billion with net profit of EGP 3.5 billion in December 2021.

News about Elsewedy Electric is available on www.elsewedyelectric.com