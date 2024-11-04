UAE – Ellington Properties, in collaboration with RAK Properties, has commenced construction on Porto Playa, a waterfront residential development on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab. This groundbreaking marks Ellington’s strategic expansion into Ras Al Khaimah, bringing its design-driven philosophy to the emirate.

Porto Playa will offer residents a tranquil lifestyle with resort-style amenities, modern architecture, and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Expected to be completed by Q4 2026, the project reflects Ellington’s dedication to delivering spaces that harmonise opulence, comfort, and community.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, added: “Porto Playa embodies our vision for Mina Al Arab, offering an urban island living experience embedded within a thriving community hub. This unique development will help elevate waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah with its focus on architectural innovation and the serenity of coastal living. Through our collaboration with Ellington, we’re crafting a unique experience where modern design meets coastal tranquillity, establishing the emirate as a destination for dynamic communities.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, stated: “Breaking ground in Ras Al Khaimah isn’t just about launching another project—it’s about reshaping the way people experience waterfront living in this vibrant emirate. With Porto Playa, we are bringing our signature design excellence and community-focused philosophy to a vibrant and growing region. This project represents a bold new chapter for Ellington, where we aim to create spaces that inspire, nurture, and enrich the lives of our future residents.”

The start of construction marks an exciting new phase for Ellington Properties as it continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, shaping the future of residential living in the emirate. Mina Al Arab is quickly becoming a sought-after destination for residents and tourists alike. The community offers a unique urban island lifestyle, boasting a dynamic social scene, world-class dining, thrilling water sports, and enriching cultural events.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae or contact +971 800 8288.

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About RAK Properties :

Founded in 2005 under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Properties is a leading real estate developer committed to producing exceptional and sustainable destinations. Specializing in contemporary and meticulously crafted communities, RAK Properties integrates excellence, innovation, and nature to create enriching lifestyles in alignment with the aspirations of tomorrow’s people.

RAK Properties plays a pivotal role in achieving RAK Vision 2030, focusing on delivering economic, social, and environmental value, all aimed at enhancing lives and places, and contributing to the prosperous narrative of Ras Al Khaimah.

Awards and recognitions

Awarded ‘Developer of the Year’ 2023 by Construction Week Middle East.

Bay Views Residences won the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, where the residential development was recognized as the region's best design and architecture.

Quattro Del Mar was awarded the Best Mixed-Used Project at the prestigious Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2024.

For media enquiries contact:

Duha Shabib | duha@theqode.com

Heba Dajani | heba.dajani@theqode.com

Shim Al Samman | shim@theqode.com

Kriti Kulshreshtha | kriti@theqode.com