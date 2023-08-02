Elgabry Developments has launched its fourth project, "IRA", in New Zayed, as part of its expansion plan in West Cairo.



Mohammed Elgabry, Chairman of Elgabry Developments, said that the IRA project is located on an area of ​​22.5 acres, in one of the most prominent areas of the new Zayed in front of Beverly Hills, and includes 118 units, consisting of separate villas, twin houses, and townhouses.



The project also includes a commercial mall on an area of 1,700 square meters to serve customers.



Elgabry added that they have appointed Dr. Muhammad Shendy Arab Art as a consultant for the project to ensure the exit of a distinguished final product that is able to compete and meet the needs of customers, and the project is scheduled to be delivered within three years.



The company's Chairman confirmed that the company's expansion appetite in West Cairo is supported by the future vision of the strength of the new Zayed region and its ability to attract promising investments, especially given the unprecedented interest the government has paid during the current period to develop new urban communities that fit the new face of Egypt and support the plans of the new republic. .



He pointed out that the business precedent and strong solvency of Elgabry is a great support for its projects and strengthens bridges of trust with customers for what the company is implementing on the ground.



For his part, Ehab Elgabry, Vice Chairman of Elgabry Developments, confirmed that the company has a business precedent of more than 15 years in the field of development and contracting, adding that the company has been working in the new Zayed area and the green belt for 6 years in developing 4 projects with a capacity of 371 residential villas, In addition to service areas.



He pointed out that the series of success began with Lac Ville project, consisting of 65 villas on an area of 10 acres, and the implementation of the project has been fully completed.



Then Majorelle project, which includes 70 villas on an area of 10 acres. Sales have been completed and 90% of the construction works have been completed in all stages of the project.



Ehab Elgabry added that the company launched THE 8 project in the same area, which includes 116 villas and a service area on an area of 20 acres. Sales of 90% of the total project have been completed, and construction work is underway.



Ahmed Azmy, the company's CCO, said that Elgabry Developments relies on well-thought-out plans and strategies to expand in strong, competitive projects in an area that includes major real estate developers. The company's strength comes from a strong business precedent and good reputation in the field of real estate development and contracting.



Azmy stressed that the strong expansion plans require great efforts from the sales and marketing departments to support these projects and prepare unprecedented strategies to achieve sales targets according to the timetables set by the company. The company also offers flexible payment systems and alternative plans that suit the company's customers.



He pointed out that, in cooperation with the company's board of directors and the work team, an ambitious plan has been developed to help the company compete with strong projects in a promising region that will witness a big boom during the coming period.



In support of the company's projects and strategies, Ahmed Azmy confirmed that his company intends to contract with major management and maintenance companies to provide a distinctive real estate product.