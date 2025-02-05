Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eleven Legal, the UAE’s first-of-its-kind online, subscription-based law firm, has officially launched, offering SMEs an unprecedented opportunity to access unlimited high-quality legal services for a fixed monthly fee of AED 4,000. Founded by Akshay Dosaj, a corporate lawyer with extensive experience in M&A, joint ventures, and equity capital markets, Eleven Legal aims to revolutionize the legal landscape for SMEs by eliminating the unpredictability and high costs of traditional hourly billing.

Unlike maintaining an in-house legal team or relying on conventional law firms, Eleven Legal offers SMEs a more affordable and accessible solution. Businesses benefit from immediate access to top-quality legal advice without the uncertainty of fluctuating costs. The subscription model includes unlimited contract drafting, review, and amendment services, along with consultations tailored to address a wide range of legal concerns.

Akshay Dosaj, Founder and Managing Partner of Eleven Legal, shared, “SMEs in the UAE have long faced challenges in accessing affordable, high-quality legal services, often leading to costly consequences. At Eleven Legal, we aim to bridge this gap by acting as a trusted in-house legal partner for SMEs, providing exceptional value at a fraction of the traditional cost.”

Eleven Legal disrupts the traditional legal market, where services can be expensive and quality of expertise is unpredictable. The firm stands out with its innovative approach, combining advanced AI technology with the experience and expertise of senior lawyers to deliver consistent, high-quality service – leading the way towards a future of accessible legal services. All legal matters are handled by senior lawyers, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Additionally, the firm guarantees fast turnaround times, with most requests being resolved within one to three days.

This subscription-based model aligns with the UAE’s vision of fostering a thriving SME ecosystem by empowering businesses with affordable, efficient, and reliable legal support. The fixed monthly fee provides businesses with predictability and peace of mind, ensuring they can focus on growth and minimizing risks without the burden of hourly billing.

Eleven Legal’s innovative model is not only more affordable than an in-house legal team but also ensures immediate access to premium legal expertise, making it a game-changer for SMEs in the region.

About Eleven Legal:

Eleven Legal is the UAE's first-of-its-kind subscription-based law firm, offering comprehensive legal support for a fixed monthly fee.

By combining the experience and expertise of senior lawyer and the use of AI technology, Eleven Legal is revolutionizing how businesses access legal services, ensuring efficiency, affordability, and peace of mind.