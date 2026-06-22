El Gouna Red Sea: From its earliest days, El Gouna Red Sea has embraced a distinctive definition of premium living, one rooted in thoughtful design and meaningful human connection rather than scale alone. While skylines grew taller, El Gouna Red Sea chose to stay close to the ground; low-density neighborhoods, homes designed at eye level, and a built environment that leaves room to breathe rather than filling every corner. Waterfront living was never an afterthought; lagoons and open water were woven into the town's layout from the start, shaping how homes are oriented, and how everyday life unfolds. Streets and spaces were shaped around how people move and gather, not around maximizing what could be built. This calm, considered aesthetic, which is never overstated and never artificial, has defined the town since day one, because for El Gouna Red Sea, architecture has always started with people and the sense of belonging it creates between them.

It is the same philosophy that shapes El Gouna Red Sea's next architectural chapter. El Gouna Red Sea, the year-round vibrant Red Sea town and flagship destination of Orascom Development Egypt, announced the launch of "SIBA El Gouna," a new residential development that carries this founding principle forward, reinterpreting it through architectural diversity, generous spacing, and a renewed focus on how people experience their surroundings.

As one of the first residential developments in El Gouna Red Sea to embrace a multi-architect design approach, SIBA El Gouna brings together internationally recognized and award-winning architecture studios, each invited not to impose a single vision, but to interpret El Gouna's principle of human-scale, low-density living through their own design language within a unified masterplan shaped by Burton Studio, known for its site-specific approach to creating thoughtful, engaging environments that balance context, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

Rather than a single design language, SIBA El Gouna is envisioned as a curated collection of homes shaped by the distinct philosophies of renowned international practices, including Unknown Works, known for projects such as the Garden House in London and their sculptural, landscape-led architecture; Block722, the award-winning studio behind numerous contemporary residences across Greece and the Mediterranean; Mesura, acclaimed for hospitality and residential projects including Mas de Torrent Hotel in Spain; and OOAA, recognized for expressive works such as Chapel of Sound in China, blending emotion, atmosphere, and timeless architectural forms. Together, these architects contribute to a residential destination where each home offers a unique interpretation of modern living, set within the same spacing, scale, and connection to nature that have always defined El Gouna Red Sea.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna Red Sea and Managing Director of Orascom Development Egypt, stated: "SIBA El Gouna builds on everything that has shaped El Gouna since day one: closeness, low density, waterfront living and a sense of belonging, but does so in a way we have never done before. It is a community shaped by multiple distinct architectural voices, each bringing their own design philosophy to a single, unified address, while still leaving the same room to breathe that has always defined this town. The setting does the rest: elevated terrain, lagoon backdrop, and open water views that few locations on the Red Sea can offer. But beyond the design and the location, what drives every decision at SIBA El Gouna is the person who will ultimately call it home; someone who has high expectations and deserves to have them met."

Marking the first chapter of this architectural journey, SIBA El Gouna unveils the Triangle Villa, its inaugural prototype by London-based architectural studio Unknown Works through the 3-Bedroom Single Story Villa. Designed across a single level, the villa reflects El Gouna's longstanding preference for being close to its surroundings and to the people around it. At its center sits the triangular space formed by the connection between indoor and outdoor living, a deliberate piece of openness left at the heart of the home rather than built over. More than a design feature, it reflects the same principle that has guided El Gouna since its earliest days: that a home does not need to fill every corner to feel complete, leaving room is what creates privacy, light, and a quiet sense of belonging, and sets the tone for the concepts that follow at SIBA El Gouna.

Following the introduction of the Triangle Villa, SIBA El Gouna introduces its second residential prototype, the Tandem Villa, a twin-villa concept by renowned architecture studio Block722. Two distinct residences, brought together through a shared design, sit side by side, independent in privacy, yet close enough to feel like neighbors rather than strangers, in keeping with the sense of community El Gouna has built since its earliest days. Interconnected spaces, shaded terracotta features, shaded terraces, and a central atrium shape how residents move between the two homes, creating quiet points of connection without ever feeling crowded.

The project also benefits from elevated terrain offering views of the lagoon, the golf course, and partial sea views. The masterplan adopts a staggered layout, which is generous in spacing and considered in scale, thereby enhancing privacy, visual openness, and movement throughout the community, with smart bridges connecting different parts of the development without crowding them. As the first chapter of the SIBA story, this phase will be followed by additional launches in the coming months, each introducing a new architectural concept while staying close to the values that have always defined El Gouna.

It is worth noting that SIBA El Gouna is designed for those seeking a residential offering that combines a prime location, distinctive design, and a way of living shaped by EL Gouna Red Sea. The project is built around a comprehensive vision that starts with concept and design before the real estate product itself, offering homeowners the opportunity to become part of a unique residential experience centered on architecture, individuality, and a genuine sense of belonging.