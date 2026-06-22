Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) and Open Innovation AI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for collaboration in executive education, research, student learning opportunities, and academic-industry engagement in the field of artificial intelligence.

The agreement was signed on 19th June 2026 during VivaTech 2026 in Paris by Mr Guillaume Housse, Head of Public Affairs and Sponsorship at SUAD, on behalf of Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and by Dr Rachid Belmeskine, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Open Innovation AI, representing Open Innovation AI alongside Dr Abed Benaichouche, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Open Innovation AI.

Through the agreement, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Open Innovation AI intend to collaborate on a range of initiatives, including the joint design and delivery of co-branded workshops, the development of executive education programmes, and the exploration of collaborative research projects and academic initiatives. The agreement also outlines opportunities to facilitate internships for students and provide access to selected Open Innovation AI technology platforms, including OI Chat, OICM, and GPU accelerators, for educational purposes.

The partnership reflects a shared interest in strengthening connections between academic research and professional practice while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the way we learn, work, and innovate, it is more important than ever to promote its responsible and effective use. This agreement with Open Innovation AI reflects our commitment to strengthening collaboration between academia and industry through knowledge exchange, research, and the development of executive education programmes that respond to the evolving needs of the industry. Together, we aim to equip students with the practical skills and ethical understanding needed to harness AI’s potential, drive innovation, and contribute to the advancement of society.”

Dr Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Co-founder, Open Innovation AI, said: “Artificial Intelligence is becoming a strategic capability for every nation. Success will not be defined by access to technology alone, but by the ability to develop the talent that can build, govern, and apply it responsibly. Our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi brings together academic excellence and sovereign AI innovation to help prepare the next generation of leaders, researchers, and builders who will shape the future of AI in the UAE and beyond.”

The collaboration also aligns with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s Year of AI, reinforcing the University's continued focus on interdisciplinary research, emerging technologies, and future-ready talent development. Through the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and specialised academic programmes such as the Bachelor’s in Mathematics, Specialisation in Data Science for Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its contribution to AI education, research, and innovation in the UAE.

As part of its participation in VivaTech 2026, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi also hosted panel discussion at the Sorbonne Université stand, titled “Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and SCAI – Between International Research Partnerships and Integration into the UAE Ecosystem.”

Moderated by Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, the session featured Catherine Javaux, R&D Subsurface Director at TotalEnergies, and Dr. Frédéric Barbaresco, KTD PCC AI/Algorithms for Sensors & Quantum Algorithms/Computing Segment Leader at Thales. The discussion explored the development of the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) in Abu Dhabi and highlighted the role of strategic partnerships in advancing research and innovation.

Established in 2006 through a partnership between Sorbonne University in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi serves as a bridge between cultures and knowledge systems, with research at the heart of its mission. Through the Sorbonne Centre for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) and a growing network of international and local partnerships, the University continues to advance responsible research with tangible impact across academia, industry, and society.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, established in May 2006 as the first French university in Abu Dhabi and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and through a visionary partnership between Sorbonne University in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi. SUAD brings 768 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University and Université Paris-Cité in Paris to a 93,000 sqm state-of-the-art campus on Al Reem Island. The multidisciplinary research university offers over 20 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across three specialised schools: Arts and Humanities; Law, Economics, Business; and Data, Science and Engineering as well as on-demand PhD programmes from the doctoral schools in France All degrees are awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité and are evaluated by France’s Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR), as well as the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA).

SUAD’s programmes blend academic rigour, critical thinking, with practical experience through industry partnerships. Home to the Gulf’s largest French language academic library, the university advances research, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue between French and Emirati communities. Its motto “Choose Excellence, choose SUAD” reveals its commitment to Excellence, one of its 5 strategic pillars – Research, Education, Excellence, Visibility and Sustainability. SAFIR, its multidisciplinary research institute powers the wider knowledge production with 7 centers working on critical domains (such as AI, Humanities and Marine Science), access to 17,000 researchers in France and UAE and strong industry research partnerships. SUAD welcomes the community to its cultural center offering a year-round program of exhibitions, theater plays, concerts, cinema and cultural talks. SUAD is engaged in advancing the UN SDGs through its sustainability pillar. With over 3,200 graduates from more than 90 nationalities, SUAD contributes significantly to Abu Dhabi’s multicultural academic ecosystem. Sorbonne Université is ranked 43rd globally in the Shanghai Rankings 2025, and it is ranked 6th globally in Mathematics and 29th globally in Physics, and is recognized as the 1st Communication School in France by Le Figaro Étudiant 2025. Sorbonne Université is also ranked 8th in the Young University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Université Paris Cité is ranked 60th globally in the 2025 Shanghai Ranking. SUAD’s School of Arts and Humanities was named the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards in 2019. In 2025, SUAD ranked second in the UAE for Responsible Consumption and Production in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. SUAD has also ranked first in the Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental Award in the Research Institute category.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: https://www.sorbonne.ae/

About Open Innovation AI:

Open Innovation AI is a UAE-based technology company enabling enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence through a sovereign, hardware-agnostic platform. Its core product, the Open Innovation Cluster Manager (OICM), delivers GPU orchestration and full lifecycle management for AI workloads, from development to deployment. The company also offers OI AI Security, a solution for testing and securing AI models and applications, helping organizations deploy trusted AI systems at scale.

For more information

press@openinnovation.ai