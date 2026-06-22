Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, opening one of the UAE's leading luxury hotels as a live training ground for the next generation of hospitality professionals. The agreement introduces structured internships, executive mentorship, and hands-on training, creating a direct link between academic learning and real-world operations within a flagship Hilton property in DIFC.

As hospitality becomes increasingly experience-led and personalized, it is critical to bridge the gap between hospitality education and operations readiness. This partnership with Waldorf Astoria DIFC represents a new milestone in the Academy's mission to empower future leaders through education that blends rigorous academic learning with practical industry exposure.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, says "The new partnership with Waldorf Astoria DIFC marks a significant step forward in preparing our students for one of the world's most dynamic hospitality markets. It is our responsibility as educators to foster confidence and industry readiness, ensuring students can deliver guest experiences to the highest service standards, while respecting the values that define the Emirati hospitality identity. We are proud to support the UAE's growth as a world-class tourism destination alongside one of the most prestigious brands in global luxury hospitality."

Waldorf Astoria DIFC will provide students with structured internships, early talent pathways, and placements within one of the region's leading hotels, exposing them to the standards and expectations of luxury hospitality.

The partnership includes tailored training and leadership development opportunities such as guest lectures, executive mentorship, and masterclasses led by seasoned hospitality professionals from both Waldorf Astoria DIFC and the Academy.

Alongside student and graduate development, the partnership includes tailored training and leadership development opportunities for Waldorf Astoria DIFC teams, as well as joint projects, case studies, and curriculum initiatives that support knowledge exchange between academia and industry.

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches will also be considered a preferred partner for selected Waldorf Astoria DIFC events, leadership forums, and brand initiatives, subject to mutual agreement.

"For over a century, Waldorf Astoria has set the global standard for luxury hospitality. As we continue this legacy in the UAE, we are thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches and help prepare the next generation of hospitality leaders, while empowering our teams with fresh insights and continuous learning," says Georges Al Asmar, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre.

About Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy - Les Roches

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches (ADHA–LR), opened in September 2024, is a pioneering institution redefining hospitality education in the UAE by combining global expertise with a strong foundation in Emirati culture. The Academy offers undergraduate and graduate programs in hospitality management, including a Bachelor's in Global Hospitality Management and a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management, with a Master's in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026.

With state-of-the-art facilities and an experiential learning approach, the Academy supports Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 by nurturing local talent and contributing to the future of the hospitality sector both regionally and globally.

ADHA–LR is part of the Les Roches global campus network, which includes campuses in Switzerland and Spain, and of Sommet Education, the worldwide leader in hospitality education. One of the most prestigious institutions, Les Roches is ranked World's #2 for hospitality and leisure management by QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2026.

For more information, visit: www.lesroches.ae

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 40 iconic properties, each embodying a distinct sense of place through sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. The highly anticipated reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York, which Conrad Hilton called "The Greatest of Them All," marked a defining moment for the brand - reintroducing a legend while ushering in a new era of luxury. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on X and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Justin Froes

justin.f@qcomms.ae