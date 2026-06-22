Latest step in talabat’s expansion beyond traditional delivery categories

Building on talabat’s growing portfolio of retail and lifestyle brands

Enhancing customer access to trusted brands through one platform

Kuwait: Expanding its lifestyle offering in line with customers’ evolving needs, talabat, the leading everyday app in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA), announced the onboarding of Centerpoint to its platform in a strategic move that further broadens its retail network beyond food and groceries. The partnership was formalized in a signing ceremony held at talabat’s Kuwait HQ, attended by representatives from both parties, including Abdullah Al-Mansour, Director of Corporate Affairs at talabat Kuwait, and Rohit Nanda, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Landmark Group, Kuwait.

"Today’s signing marks an important step in our efforts to further strengthen talabat’s role as a leading everyday app," commented Al-Mansour. “As we continue to expand our offering beyond food, working with leading retailers such as Centerpoint help bring lifestyle, fashion, and home essentials closer to our customers. This partnership further enhances the convenience and variety available on our platform, enabling us to better serve customers’ everyday needs.”

“Our partnership with talabat significantly strengthens Centerpoint’s omni-channel ecosystem by tapping into the evolving on-demand retail landscape. Quick commerce is a key growth driver for Centrepoint as it enables us to capture urgent, need-based purchases for daily essentials and unlocks new potential for premium utility gifting missions. By combining our retail footprint covering all governorates in Kuwait with talabat's digital strength, we are driving incremental sales, optimizing inventory efficiency, and accelerating digital growth. Customers will enjoy the ultimate convenience, receiving their favorite Babyshop essentials and Lifestyle Beauty products through a seamless, faster delivery experience," said Rohit Nanda, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Landmark Group, Kuwait.

Building on the success of "Centrepoint Beauty" earlier this year, this strategic partnership between talabat and Centrepoint brings a comprehensive shopping experience into a single, smart platform. Customers across all governorates in Kuwait can now browse and order from a diverse selection of more than 3,000 products—spanning fashion, home, and daily essentials—and have them delivered in 45 minutes or less. This collaboration underscores talabat's ongoing expansion beyond traditional food delivery, redefining the retail sector with a seamless, on-demand experience that caters to everyday needs.

About talabat:

talabat is the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other everyday essentials from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, serving over seven million monthly active customers as of December 2025. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and in December 2024 successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to continuously enhance its platform, expand its ecosystem, and drive innovation. With a strong network of partners and riders, talabat connects customers to what they need, when they need it-powering everyday convenience across the region.