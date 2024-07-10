Eng. Emad Doss, Managing Director of El Batal Developments, said that Rock White project comes within the company’s expansion plan, which was announced earlier, and it is one of 5 major projects in eastern Cairo that the company is preparing to launch during the year 2024, and its investments exceed EGP 10 billion pounds.



He added that El Batal Developments will undertake all development, construction and marketing work for Rock White Project, which is a project being held in partnership with the National Asset Management and Investment Company.



Rock White Compound is located over of 25.52 acres in the heart of New Heliopolis, a minute away from the Suez Road and directly on the Baron Axis. The project has a location close to Cairo International Airport as well as a number of strategic health, educational and sports services.



Doss continued, “El Batal Developments was keen in the project that the building percentage do not exceed 10% of the total area of the land, and the total built-up area is 116 thousand square meters, while the rest of the spaces are allocated to commercial services, green spaces, gardens, and landscapes, as the area of the landscape and gardens exceeds 30 thousand square meters.



He added that the commercial part of Rock White Compound includes a supermarket, a bank, a pharmacy, various stores, a “tennis-football” sports yard, and a children’s play area, and the project will be offered in 4 sales phases.



For his part, Sherif Sami, Chairman of the National Asset Management and Investment Company, said that El Batal Developments is one of the major developers in the real estate sector, and cooperation with it will contribute to presenting a project that brings added value to the market, noting that the Rock White project is being built on a plot of land owned by the National Asset Management Company. In a prime location in the Ninth District of New Heliopolis.



He explained that the “National Asset Management and Investment Company” is an Egyptian joint stock company owned by the Holding Company for Construction and Development, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Business Sector. The company was established in 2008 and has expanded into the field of real estate asset management through real estate investment, evaluation, marketing, and providing various services.



He added that the National Company announced its desire for the participation of one of the distinguished developers with experience and previous work, and a number of participation offers were submitted to the company, and Al-Batal Real Estate Development Company was chosen based on its experience and presenting the best offer from the technical and financial aspects.



Eng. Emad Doss said that El Batal Development's targeted sales from its projects during 2024 are about EGP 4 billion pounds, and the company has achieved total sales in 2023 exceeding EGP 3 billion pounds.



The founders of El Batal Developments have more than 40 years of experience. El Batal Developments was established in 2002 by Engineer Adel Samir Doss and Engineer Emad Samir Doss, completing the role of their father, Engineer Samir Doss, who started as an independent contractor in 1978, and the company established its vision and values. From the beginning, it has been able to become one of the leading companies in the local and global real estate market.