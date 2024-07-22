Egypt: Since it was announced in 2015, Egypt's ambitious project to construct a modern city in New Alamein City has steadily taken shape. Today the country’s New Administrative Capital stands as proof of innovation and progress in the country and on the continent. It is now home to the tallest building in Africa as well as an impressive new Presidential Palace, and dozens of ministry buildings, schools, hospitals, and mosques – with many more to come.

ABB and its authorized channel partner, Quasi Systems, have been among the key technology implementation providers for the innovative energy-saving HVACR solutions installed in many of the buildings. Considering that the city has been created in a harsh desert climate and environment, HVACR systems are instrumental in ensuring the high levels of comfort, safety, and energy efficiency in much of the capital's important infrastructure. Almost a thousand of ABB’s premium HVACR ultra-low harmonic (ULH) drives are working there, boosting the reliability, safety, and energy efficiency of air conditioning systems.

From ministerial headquarters to the presidential palace, ABB ULH drives have been installed to regulate and optimize HVACR systems, and other essential operations, that are run by electric motors. The decision to select ABB drives was not a random choice; it was based on meticulous planning and consultation with the project stakeholders.

Harmonics minimized to reduce failure risk

Recognizing the importance of minimizing harmonics in the electrical network in key buildings, ABB drives were chosen for their ultra-low harmonic capabilities, ensuring the reliability and longevity of critical infrastructure. By reducing harmonics, drives mitigate the risk of damage in connected electric equipment, and associated failures and operational disruptions.

Mohamed Salah, Managing Director of Quasi Systems, explains the rational for the ULH drives in some buildings. “In some of the administrative buildings it would be a crisis if the system stopped due to a malfunction. Therefore, based on the calculations done with ABB’s harmonic estimator tool, our specialized consultants decided on the optimal HVAC system design for each building. Thus, they determined whether ULH drives were required or if a standard solution was sufficient.”

In addition, the energy savings of over 25% offered by the ABB drives for each building make a strong contribution to the City's sustainability goals by reducing the buildings’ carbon footprint and, at the same time, electrical operating costs.

ACH580 ULH drives offer benefits that simultaneously improve network stability, safety, sustainability, and operating costs, being a key part in the modern infrastructure of New Administrative Capital

Safety of people and assets is also enhanced

The benefits that ABB drives bring extend far beyond energy savings and reliability. Safety was another crucial factor in the choice made by the New Administrative Capital’s facilities owners. One particularly important feature of ABB’s HVACR drives is the so-called fireman’s override mode which allows easy integration with fire safety systems. In the event of an emergency, the drives can override the HVACR settings, prioritizing the occupants’ safety above everything else.

In the coming years, as the New Administrative Capital evolves further, ABB and Quasi teams are confident that ABB drives will remain the technology of choice.

Mohamed Salah: "ABB has world leading drive technology which has been installed in the most prominent and important buildings in the New Capital. For example, in the Presidential Palace, more than 300 ULH drives control the air-conditioning systems. And, based on the good track record, we hope to see future projects become our next success stories."