Cairo, Egypt – Egypt’s Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), an affiliate of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), has opened applications for the 47th round of its flagship Start IT incubation program, now offering its most extensive support package to date.

Applications are open until May 24, targeting early-stage startups with scalable ICT-based solutions or tech-enabled prototypes that address real-world challenges.

The enhanced round reflects ITIDA’s broader strategy to strengthen Egypt’s digital economy and empower its expanding startup ecosystem.

“The launch of the new round of the Start IT incubation program—enhanced with an expanded benefits package from our Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC)—reflects our continued commitment to supporting Egypt’s tech startups innovation-driven entrepreneurship,” said Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA.

“Entrepreneurship plays a pivotal role in accelerating economic growth and driving innovation, and ITIDA remains firmly focused on developing custom-tailored programs and initiatives that address the needs of startups and strengthen Egypt’s entrepreneurship ecosystem at every stage.”

Key updates to the program include:

Increased support : The value of financial and in-kind benefits has risen from EGP 180,000 to EGP 480,000 , enabling startups to fast-track product development and go-to-market execution.

: The value of financial and in-kind benefits has risen from EGP 180,000 to , enabling startups to fast-track product development and go-to-market execution. Cloud infrastructure credits : Amazon Web Services (AWS) support has doubled to USD 10,000 , offering startups access to world-class cloud computing tools and infrastructure.

: Amazon Web Services (AWS) support has doubled to , offering startups access to world-class cloud computing tools and infrastructure. Exclusive perks : The new Start IT Perks platform provides partner-led discounts and services from firms like InterAct and Tuba.ai , helping founders optimize costs and streamline operations.

: The new platform provides partner-led discounts and services from firms like and , helping founders optimize costs and streamline operations. Talent acquisition support : In response to hiring challenges among early-stage ventures, TIEC has partnered with Talents Arena , Sprints , and Techie Matter to offer tailored recruitment services.

: In response to hiring challenges among early-stage ventures, TIEC has partnered with , , and to offer tailored recruitment services. AI-focused enablement: Startups will also gain access to expert-led AI training and personalized consultancy, aligning with Egypt’s strategic priorities for digital transformation and tech capacity building.

Startups applying to the program must demonstrate a working ICT-based prototype that addresses current or emerging market demands. Selection criteria include economic viability, sustainability, scalability, and the commitment of a full-time founding team. Projects led by part-time undergraduate students or those simultaneously incubated by other programs will not be eligible.

Accepted startups benefit from a 12-month incubation period at TIEC centers across Egypt. Each center provides fully equipped workspaces, as well as access to technical and business mentorship, hardware/software support, and go-to-market resources.

Since its establishment in 2010, TIEC has played a central role in cultivating Egypt’s innovation landscape through a range of incubation, acceleration, and capacity-building programs. Its mission aligns with positioning Egypt as a leading regional hub for technology-driven entrepreneurship and digital innovation.

For more information and to apply, visit [Start IT Application Portal].