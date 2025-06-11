Dubai, UAE – Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies providing integrated, sustainable Facilities Management (FM) services to enhance the operational efficiencies of physical assets, has signed a new three-year contract with InterWater International LLC (InterWater) for the development of an innovative Reverse Osmosis (RO) water management project. This marks Imdaad’s third collaboration with InterWater, a leading provider of mobile water and wastewater treatment solutions in the UAE and GCC since 2006.

The signing ceremony, which took place at Imdaad corporate office was attended by Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad and Michael Harrison, Managing Director of InterWater, along with representatives from both sides. Under the terms of the agreement, InterWater will construct Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) Polishing Reverse Osmosis facilities across Imdaad’s Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a capacity of around 3,000 CMD. (3,000,000 liters per day, 1.1 billion liters per year). The treated water will be utilized across various industries, including district cooling plants and the construction sector, and reduce reliance upon potable water sources.

Imdaad will supply the required TSE on a regular basis, while also monitoring daily RO water production. For its part, Interwater will supply and operate its Mobile Containerized UF and RO technology, and provide operational manpower to the TSE plants, with dedicated personnel available around the clock.

Commenting on the agreement, Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Operating Officer of Imdaad, said: “This project marks a significant milestone in our two-year partnership with InterWater. Together, we have helped set new standards for water security, sustainability, and environmental stewardship across our industry. We are grateful for the strong foundation of trust we have built with InterWater, and look forward to providing world-class, sustainable services that will positively impact the UAE’s environment.”

Integrating TSE polishing RO plants into existing water management strategies provides high-quality water for industrial, construction and cooling tower purposes, reducing the need for desalination. Furthermore, by offering an alternative to conventional water sources, TSE polishing RO plants reduce the overall carbon footprint associated with water supply and wastewater management. With the wastewater recycling plants totaling 3,000 m3/day capacity, this project is expected to reduce the net carbon footprint by a total of over 4000 tons of carbon annually, the equivalent of planting as many as 20,000 trees each year. These innovative, green technologies are crucial to the long-term sustainability of the water management industry across the GCC region, and the Dubai vision to achieve a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030.

About Imdaad:

Imdaad is a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable facilities management services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets. Established in 1987, the company was later rebranded as Imdaad in 2007. The FM major's suite of complete turnkey solutions includes Integrated FM, Hard FM, and Home-Pro, as well as Environmental Services such as solid waste and wastewater management and power rentals. In addition, Imdaad’s intelligent platform for facilities management, Imtedaad, provides real-time insights on the performance and trends of interconnected assets and ecosystems to offer recommendations for predictive maintenance and corrective actions.

Headquartered in Dubai, Imdaad’s regional presence today includes site offices, branches and joint ventures across the UAE, Oman and Egypt. Owing to its personalized business model that is based on providing cost-effective and sustainable services, Imdaad has grown to become the partner of choice for customers in a variety of industries. The company's multi-cultural workforce comprises more than 11,000 employees, representing over 45 nationalities. For more information, please visit www.imdaad.ae.