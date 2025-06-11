Dubai/Dublin – KEO International Consultants (KEO), a globally recognized leader in multidisciplinary consulting, today announced the acquisition of Meehan Green, one of Europe’s leading green building consultancies. This strategic move amplifies KEO’s Sustainability + Environment Division – the largest in the Middle East and one of the largest waste management consultancies in the world – while accelerating its expansion into Europe and reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge ESG, decarbonization, and green building solutions worldwide.

Following the acquisition, Meehan Green will operate as Meehan Green, a KEO Company, combining its deep regional expertise with KEO’s global scale, innovation, and sustainability capabilities.

Donna Sultan, President and CEO of KEO said, “We are pleased to welcome Meehan Green to KEO. Their specialized expertise and strong reputation in Ireland and throughout Europe add important capabilities to our Sustainability + Environment Division. This partnership allows us to better serve our clients pursuing ambitious green building standards in Europe and beyond, while staying true to our shared commitment and passion to practical, innovative solutions”.

Nellie Reid, LEED Fellow, Managing Director of Meehan Green, added, “This is an exciting next step for our business. Joining KEO empowers us to elevate our legacy of sustainability leadership in Ireland and beyond. By uniting our local insights with KEO’s global reach, we can deliver transformative results for clients—bridging policy, innovation, and execution to meet the urgent demands of a decarbonizing world”.

KEO’s Sustainability + Environment Division, led by Christian Millar, is renowned for its multidisciplinary approach. Its team of engineers, biologists, scientists, architects, and policymakers are pioneers of green progress, fueled by continuous research and a passion for innovative solutions. By pushing sustainability boundaries, KEO delivers solutions that not only exceed benchmarks, but also drive meaningful change for communities and the planet. With the addition of Meehan Green’s specialized team, KEO further solidifies its position as the partner of choice for organizations navigating complex sustainability, ESG, and net-zero challenges.

Millar emphasized, “Meehan Green’s proven track record in high-performance, green building certifications and whole building lifecycle carbon analysis aligns seamlessly with our vision. This acquisition isn’t just about growth. It’s about amplifying our collective ability to turn sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes. Clients across Europe and the Middle East will now have access to an even deeper reservoir of expertise”.

The combined teams will immediately collaborate on active projects in Ireland, Europe, and the Middle East, with plans to scale operations in Ireland and Europe to meet rising demand. KEO’s investment in Meehan Green underscores its long-term strategy to lead the global sustainability transition through innovation, talent, and geographic diversification.

-Ends-

About KEO International Consultants - https://www.keo.com/

A highly integrated and agile creative AEP/PMCM enterprise where innovation is a way of life.

KEO, together with its Allied Practices, is an independent, multi-disciplinary firm recognized for excellence performing professional services as a trusted partner for 60+ years. From shaping iconic skylines to crafting sustainable communities, KEO serves clients and builds legacies for a better tomorrow. Its core values of agility, empathy, advocacy, pragmatism, dedication and integrity guide the expertise of its 2,600+ perceptive problem solvers who help clients shorten the distance between inspiration and realization. These highly talented multinational professionals operate from 12 offices across two continents.

Contact Information:

Molly Brannon, Executive Director, Global Marketing

molly.brannon@keo.com

About Meehan Green - https://www.meehangreen.ie/

We are trusted advisors in your path to zero carbon, healthier, and more resilient building portfolios. Meehan Green was established in Ireland in 2016, in response to client demand for an Irish-based, independent sustainability consulting practice to serve the local market. We have continued to support those original clients and have expanded our client base throughout Europe serving multinational organizations in the technology, financial and biopharmaceutical sectors. Meehan Green is the only LEED Proven Provider based in Ireland and offers specializations in multiple green building certifications and assessment methods, including LEED, WELL, Fitwel, HPI, BREEAM and WBLCA.

Contact Information:

Nellie Reid, Managing Director

mail@meehangreen.ie