Egyptian Swiss Group for Pasta, Milling & Concentrates has announced an ambitious investment plan to expand its production capacity over the next five years, alongside a target to achieve EGP 5 billion in total sales by the end of 2025. The announcement was made during the group’s celebration of World Pasta Day.

Eng. Ahmed ElSebaie, General Manager of Egyptian Swiss Group, stated that the company aims to achieve total revenues exceeding EGP 5 billion in 2025, including EGP 3 billion from its pasta business.

The announcement coincided with the group’s celebration of receiving international accreditation for its laboratories from the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC).

ElSebaie noted that in 2024, the group recorded a 25% growth in total sales, while pasta exports doubled, achieving 100% growth.

He highlighted that Egyptian pasta products enjoy strong competitiveness in international markets, especially as production in some rival countries such as Turkey has declined.

55 Countries on the Export Map

Egyptian Swiss currently exports its products to over 55 countries worldwide, including the United States, South America, Africa, and Arab markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, after obtaining certifications from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EGAC.

$25 Million Investment Plan for Expansion

El-Sebaie revealed plans to add three new spaghetti production lines over the next five years, with total investments ranging between $20–25 million. The first new line is scheduled to begin operations next year. The group also plans to add a third milling line as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

Strong Production Capacity and Support for Local Manufacturing

The group operates a sauce factory spanning 55,000 square meters with an annual capacity of 3,500 tons, grain silos with a 50,000-ton capacity, and two flour milling lines at its 10th of Ramadan City complex, in addition to its Borg El Arab mill, which produces 1,500 tons of flour daily. The company also runs three pasta production lines, with potential for future expansion.

Strategy to Strengthen Working Capital

The general manager emphasized that the group places strong focus on reinforcing working capital to support export growth and expansion into new global markets. “Our flexibility in decision-making allows us to adapt swiftly to global economic changes,” he said.

Flexible Inventory Management and Diversified Wheat Sources

On wheat sourcing, El-Sebaie noted that Egyptian Swiss is one of Egypt’s largest wheat importers, relying on a balanced mix of direct imports from Russia and Ukraine. Given high interest rates, the company is adopting more flexible inventory management to optimize costs and liquidity.

Celebrating World Pasta Day

The group celebrated World Pasta Day at its headquarters in 10th of Ramadan City, with company leaders and media representatives in attendance. During the event, Egyptian Swiss presented its global expansion roadmap and plans to increase exports by 25% in 2026.

ElSebaie concluded:“We work as one team, and our success abroad is ultimately Egypt’s success. Egyptian pasta now competes confidently in international markets thanks to our world-class production quality.”

International Accreditation by EGAC

El-Sebaie also announced that Egyptian Swiss Group has achieved a major milestone by obtaining international accreditation from the Egyptian Accreditation Council (EGAC) following a rigorous evaluation visit.

The accreditation certifies that the company’s laboratory complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, the world’s most recognized standard for testing and calibration laboratories.

Global Recognition and Confidence in Egyptian Industry

He added that the accreditation coincided with EGAC’s international evaluation for renewal of recognition by the Arab Accreditation Cooperation (ARAC), with participation from Eng. Mohamed Al-Tarawneh, Eng. Abdel Latif Osbeih, and Eng. Sergio Gutzpi, representing the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) — underscoring the global significance of the achievement.

ElSebaie concluded that this milestone reflects the company’s commitment to transparency, responsibility, and world-class quality, emphasizing that: “This international recognition strengthens confidence in Egyptian products and enhances the competitiveness of our national industry in global markets.”