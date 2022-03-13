EGY MAPS announced launching its real estate electronic platform, which includes more than 50 real estate developers with a total of 100 diversified real estate projects located in the New Administrative Capital, as stated during a press conference held by the company in the presence of the company’s managers and a group of journalists and media professionals.

Eng. Mohamed Hamza, EGY Maps Chairman, said that the company decided to start displaying the projects of the New Administrative Capital on the platform due to the project’s importance as a smart and sustainable city that is witnessing an urban boom with wide diverse projects, in addition to a strong demand from clients for the projects of the Administrative Capital.

He added that the platform offers unlimited content that enables real estate developers to download all the marketing tools needed to display their projects, including photos and videos, through the pre-set virtual platform, as the platform provides its visitors with a demo for how to use in a simple, easy and high quality experience.

He pointed that the platform is transforming the projects that are still under construction in the New Administrative Capital into a 3D interactive experience, in order to display the projects at the present time during their implementation and their future final shape after the completion of the implementation to let the client feels that he is part of the project as if he sees it in reality.

He pointed that the platform allows real estate companies exhibiting for their projects to communicate with clients anywhere in the world, and to reach new clients regionally and globally without the need to travel to see the project on the ground or the project's maquette, which is part of the company's plan to develop a platform that keeps pace with global technological developments.

Hamza explained that the idea of ​​the platform is based on the creation of high-quality geographical data with advanced technology, which makes it a unique and intelligent technological interactive tool that enables real estate companies to achieve their sales goals, in addition to create a live and different experience for the client to search for a certain project, so that the client previews the unit as if it had been implemented already.

He added that the platform aims to cover the urban communities area in East Cairo within two years, and to cover the entire Republic of Egypt within 5 years.

Engineer Ahmed Allam, EGY MAPS:

CEO, explained that with regard to the advantages obtained by the real estate developer who displays his projects on the platform, it can facilitate presentation of projects and services provided in the project, in addition to providing innovative marketing solutions to promote and advertise the developer and reach real estate brokers easily.

He said that the platform started with the projects that are launched in the New Administrative Capital as a first phase, provided that the platform will include projects in New Alamein, New Mansoura, Mostakbal City and the rest of the projects located throughout the Republic.



He pointed that the New Administrative Capital is a promising national project and a smart and sustainable city that includes multiple housing patterns and various projects, and it constantly launches multiple projects between residential, commercial, administrative and hotel ones, and includes all the services needed by the city's residents, which makes the project a well destination for local and foreign client.



He explained that the platform allows the client to interact and roam between the displayed projects presented in 3D technology directly without downloading other programs, in addition to presenting virtual live tours for clients between projects, presenting live lectures and seminars throughout the platform which makes it an interactive environment for developers and clients.



He noted that the platform provides innovative services for the first time in the local real estate market, offering unlimited content that enables real estate developers to download all marketing tools, and reach new clients directly via the largest online gathering dedicated to major real estate development companies.



He pointed that the platform allows the government in the future to know the implementation rates and schedule for any project and the best consultants and contractors in implementing projects according to the measurement of implementation rates using modern technology.



Engineer Moustafa Mohsen, research and development consultant, said that about 30 million pounds have been invested in the platform so far, and it is planned to increase this value with more projects in the coming period with continuous keeping pace with technological developments and adding them on the platform instantly, so that the elements of innovation are preserved and new ones are added, with constantly

addition for new services and elements on the platform.



He pointed that the monthly target for clients visits to the platform reaches 100,000 visits per month, in addition to 70,000 new subscribers monthly, which is the target that the company plans to reach in record time, especially with its plan to constantly add new projects to the platform.



He assured that the idea of ​​the platform is entirely Egyptian without any use of any foreign technology and is being implemented for the first time in Egypt and the whole world.



He added that the platform will have a prominent role in the real estate export file, by facilitating the process of accessing to the global real estate market with the lowest costs and without the need to establish external exhibitions so that all projects and units are displayed with 3D technology, which enables accessing to clients outside Egypt in many countries.



He pointed that Egypt’s share of the total volume of exporting real estate globally is only 2%, which is a limited percentage that donot commensurate with the advantages that the Egyptian real estate enjoys from its distinguished location, low price, quality of implementation and spread in new smart and sustainable cities, pointing that the state is taking important steps to support the file of exporting real estate, and the private sector must play its role as well, and clients can access the platform by entering “www.egy-maps.com”.

