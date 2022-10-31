NEOM has appointed Egis, its subsidiary AuditSafe, and its partner Certifer to act as the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) for the railway system in THE LINE and the NEOM Industrial City Connector (NICC) which will comprise of several individual lines: high speed rail lines, freight rail lines, Metro/GMT rail lines, depot rail lines and platform loops. THE LINE is a linear urban development of hyperconnected communities with walkable neighbourhoods, powered by 100% renewable energy. The transport system will be located at the physical and digital infrastructure layer beneath the ground of THE LINE, and will weave 5G, fibre, satellite, and wireless solutions throughout the communities of the urban development. High-speed transport links will allow residents to reach any part of THE LINE within 20-minutes. NEOM is expected to emerge as a leading global hub that exemplifies the future of human civilization by offering its inhabitants an idyllic lifestyle combined with exceptional economic prospects.

The scope of work for the consortium is to act as an ISA at the overall system-wide level for THE LINE and NICC as required by NEOM and includes all necessary assessment tasks to obtain the required licenses in order to achieve permission for the systems to operate with passengers and carry revenue freight. In addition, the independent safety assessment shall assess that the safety organisation and its responsibilities have been clearly identified and implemented, the design requirements have been validated and verified, the hazard management processes are suitable, risks have been reduced to the lowest level and residual hazards have been addressed through appropriate mitigations.

Egis and Certifer are very proud to be a part of this major project and will mobilise a dedicated team in and outside of the Kingdom.

About the Egis group

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region and recruiting nearly 2,500 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development truly supporting the needs of the communities.

About CERTIFER

Founded in 1997 in France, CERTIFER is an international leader in the railway systems and guided transport testing, inspection and certification market. We carry out our rail safety assessment missions by relying on a network of more than 650 multidisciplinary and experienced assessors in the fields of:

Rolling stock

Control command and signalling

Infrastructure

Energy

Maintenance

Global systems

Headquartered in Valenciennes (France), CERTIFER S.A. is also present in 25 international locations.

As a key player in the field of railway certification, we support projects and existing rail systems providers and operators, both public and private. Thanks to our experience and expertise, we are able to develop local networks of highly qualified experts, to offer quality and responsiveness while respecting our core values of integrity and independence.

