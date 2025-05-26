Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today the successful conclusion of Egypt’s largest corporate bond issuance to date, a bond issuance valued at EGP 2.65 billion for EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance and one of Egypt’s leading leasing and factoring companies. This transaction marks as the fourth bond issuance for EFG Corp-Solutions.

The bond was issued with a credit rating of A- by Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), with a 13-month tenor.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented on the issuance, saying, “We are proud to have successfully advised on Egypt’s largest-ever corporate bond issuance. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and supporting the growth of our clients. By leveraging our extensive network and expertise, we were able to fully cover the issuance through a diverse base of non-bank institutional investors—an achievement that reflects strong market confidence and the strength of the offering, with the issuance being completely covered from non-bank institutional investors. This broad appeal underscores the robust market position of EFG Corp-Solutions and highlights the synergies within EFG Holding.”

Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions, shares his enthusiasm, saying, “This issuance marks a significant achievement for EFG Corp-Solutions and underscores our position as a leader in the leasing and factoring industry. The success of this bond issuance is a testament to the market's trust in our business model and our potential for sustained growth. We are excited about the opportunities this bond will create for our company and our stakeholders, and we look forward to leveraging this momentum to further expand our footprint and deliver exceptional value.”

This transaction comes as the latest in a series of debt issuances advised by EFG Hermes in the region. Most recently, EFG Hermes advised on Bedaya’s sixth securitization issuance worth EGP 1.64 billion. It also advised Valu on its 15th securitized bond issuance, worth EGP 1.036 billion, as well as the fifth securitization for Bedaya, valued at EGP 1.78 billion. The firm also concluded advisory on Sylndr’s EGP 370 million working capital facility, in addition to a short-term note valued at EGP 433 million for EFG Corp-Solutions.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger for the issuance. Commercial International Bank (CIB) acted as the placement and subscription bank. Legal advisory services were provided by Dreny & Partners, while KPMG was appointed as the auditor for the issuance.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

