This strategic investment positions Nesma & Partners as the leading integrated industrial services platform, enhancing its capabilities across the energy, infrastructure, and industrial sectors in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development objectives.

Riyadh, EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its Investment Banking division has successfully concluded its advisory role to Nesma & Partners, the leading integrated projects solutions company in Saudi Arabia, on the acquisition of Al Yusr Industrial Contracting Company (AYTB), a prominent provider of industrial services in the Kingdom. EFG Hermes acted as the sole buyside financial advisor to Nesma & Partners.

Saud Altassan, CEO of EFG Hermes KSA, added: “This transaction is a strong testament to the strength and depth of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector and reflects our commitment to empowering key national players that are actively shaping the Kingdom’s transformation. We are honored to have supported Nesma & Partners on this important milestone and remain focused on driving impactful, value-creating advisory work that aligns with Vision 2030’s goals of localization, diversification, and sustainable growth.”

Commenting on the transaction, Karim Meleka, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “We are proud to have supported Nesma & Partners in executing this strategic acquisition, which reflects our continued commitment to advising regional champions as they grow, transform, and contribute to national development priorities. This transaction marks a pivotal moment in Nesma & Partners’ evolution and enhances its capacity to deliver high-value services across the whole asset lifecycle.”

AYTB brings over four decades of specialized expertise in operations and maintenance (O&M), manufacturing, and industrial services across critical sectors such as oil & gas, petrochemicals, and power generation. AYTB will continue to operate as an independent company within the Nesma & Partners group, preserving its organizational structure, brand, and operational autonomy.

Nesma & Partners group is the leading provider of integrated project solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a strong legacy in contracting, Nesma & Partners has grown its footprint both locally through its contracting and industrial services and globally through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kent, a renowned leader in engineering and project management services.

What began in 1981 as a contracting firm to meet the growing demands of an emerging economy in the rapidly developing Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has evolved today into a diversified group delivering end-to-end, reliable, and innovative services across the energy, infrastructure, and building sectors, spanning consulting, engineering, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

Jointly owned by Nesma Contracting Limited, Alturki Holding, Rawabi Holding, and the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the group is deeply committed to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, driving national transformation through consistent innovation, strategic capacity building, and a firm dedication to sustainable growth.

Since the beginning of the year, EFG Hermes has advised on 5 M&A transactions and 6 ECM transactions across the region, including landmark transactions in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, underscoring its leadership in regional markets.

