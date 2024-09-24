Cairo: EFG Foundation for Social Development (EFG Foundation), a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to sustainable, high-impact development initiatives, is proud to announce that its project “Nawara,” under the flagship initiative The Green Footprint, has been recognized at the Luxor Governorate level in the third edition of the National Competition for Smart Green Projects.

This marks the second consecutive year that projects from the EFG Foundation have been acknowledged by the National Competition for Smart Green Projects, which was established by the Egyptian government as part of the Egypt 2030 Vision. The competition focuses on protecting the environment, improving quality of life, and implementing the national climate change strategy.

The success of the Nawara project is attributed to its apparent progress and continuous evolution, which have driven its impact in sustainable development and environmental preservation. Not only are we supporting the local community, but we are also empowering them to become entrepreneurs through customized training programs and the guidance of the EFG Foundation. This approach ensures the community's self-sufficiency, independence, and the long-term sustainability of the project.

Through its innovative approach and community-centered focus, Nawara has exemplified the goals of the Green Footprint initiative, making significant strides in addressing climate change and supporting local underprivileged communities.

The success of the rooftop planting initiative taught to women in Luxor, along with their positive reception and achievements in the pilot phase, has paved the way for the project to transition into its second phase. This next stage involves the establishment of a factory dedicated to the sustainable industrial production of natural cosmetic products using locally sourced ingredients from Luxor's farms. The project is expected to create 450 direct and indirect job opportunities, positively impacting 2,250 individuals. Additionally, it will have a significant environmental benefit by reducing carbon emissions by 1,400 tons annually owing to the project's focus on dedicated aloe vera cultivation.

Commenting on the award, Mona Zulficar, Chairperson of EFG Holding and the EFG Foundation, said, “The success of EFG Foundation's projects in the National Competition for Smart Green Projects for the second consecutive year underscores our unwavering commitment to impactful sustainable development and women's empowerment projects, which are central to our overarching mission. We believe that true progress requires an integration of economic, social, and environmental dimensions, and we strive to strike a balance among these elements in every initiative we undertake. The Nawara project exemplifies this approach by combining sustainable agriculture, skills training, and job creation to benefit different aspects of the community and the environment. We take pride in our contributions to building a more sustainable future and remain dedicated to our vision of inclusive and self-sufficient communities that can achieve their full potential.”

Hanaa Helmy, Group Chief Sustainability Officer of EFG Holding and CEO of the EFG Foundation, commented, “This initiative aspires to establish a model for smart green villages across Egypt, focusing on an economic framework that delivers both environmental and social benefits while embracing the realities of digital transformation and financial inclusion. Through a comprehensive program, we are training women in El Deir village to cultivate cactus on rooftops using smart irrigation techniques to extract aloe vera gel, a key raw material for various cosmetic products. Since 2017, we have been active in Luxor, providing vital developmental and health services to Nagaa El Fawal village in partnership with the presidential initiative “Haya Karima”. This collaboration resulted in the reconstruction of 160 housing units, major improvements to the drinking water network, and the establishment of a new sewage system, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

Furthermore, the EFG Foundation has launched the “Young Scholars Academy”, the first early education institution in Luxor dedicated to providing educational services for children with special abilities using the Montessori method. Since its inception, the academy has successfully graduated nearly 500 children in an inclusive manner, with 50% of them being children with disabilities from Nagaa El Fawal and surrounding areas. The project has also trained and employed around 400 young men and women, equipping them to teach early childhood education based on the Montessori approach and to work effectively children with special abilities. Among them, 50 women serve as Montessori teachers within the academy.

About the EFG Foundation

As part of its social responsibility towards the communities in which it operates, EFG Holding established the EFG Foundation in 2006, a non-profit, non-governmental organization.

The Foundation aims to help people and institutions overcome our society's financial, educational, and health-related challenges by supporting innovative and sustainable programs that increase opportunities for those most in need to make a positive change in our local communities. The EFG Foundation mainly focuses on integrated development programs in Egypt by helping combat widespread diseases and supporting holistic development initiatives in the housing, water, sanitation, and income generation areas.

Since its launch, the Foundation has played a significant role in the development of society by working with reputable institutions and NGOs on several projects, including but not limited to Hepatitis C Awareness and Combat, Hepatitis B Vaccination campaign for college students, Microfinance, Poverty Alleviation of Ezbet Yacoub in Beni Sweif and recently in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Initiative for the Support of the Egyptian People in Al Makhzan Village in Qena; Support Health Education programs in Assiut University; Support Children with Cerebral Palsy; and Support Education initiatives in collaboration with KidZania.

The EFG Foundation is also committed to youth empowerment through sustainability programs that leverage our financial expertise and capitalize on our human talent to create sustainable value for our stakeholders and communities. Contributions include programs in education, the environment, youth mentorship, and employment.

Learn more about us at www.efgfoundation.org.eg

For further information, please contact:

​​​​​​May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@efghldg.com

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@efghldg.com

The EFG Holding Public Relations Team

publicrelations@efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, information about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.