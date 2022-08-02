Following $2.2 million in pre-Series A funding round, led by Rasameel Investment House in April 2022, Edtech startup Baims expands to Turkey considering it the 5th market Baims operates in and one of the biggest.

Founded in late 2017 by Yousef Alhusaini and Bader AlRasheed, Baims, which stands for Big Aims, offers online tailored recorded courses for university students in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The courses that aim to digitize the offline tutoring experience allow students to learn at their own pace. All the courses come in the form of video lectures, notes, live sessions, and quizzes that can be accessed on Baims web or mobile app.



Baims plans to cover more than 12 universities in Turkey this year alone, There are more than 8.5 million university students in Turkey that Baims plan to serve most of them in the upcoming 2 years. Baims already onboarded 100+ top instructors and created more than 4,000 lectures in Turkey in less than 2 months.

The instructors that are part of Baims network include ‘top-tier’ professors, engineers, and tutors. The startup uses a revenue-share model for its instructors who provide the content tailored to each subject’s curriculum. As of 2022, the startup has created more than 3,500+ recorded courses and 67,000+ lectures covering more than 24 universities.



Yousef Alhusaini, Baims Co-Founder & CEO said, “We believe there is a lot of space to innovate and disrupt in the Turkish higher education market, with our technology and strong operational infrastructure we are excited to serve millions of students and thousands of Instructors. We are projecting in the new academic year to create more than 1000+ lectures daily by our amazing Instructors and we are looking forward to on-board more Instructors all around Turkey.”

