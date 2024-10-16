Dubai, United Arab Emirates: EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC, a global digital infrastructure provider and part of the DAMAC Group, has taken a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring prime land in Madrid, Spain, for the development of a cutting-edge data center. The site has been acquired from real estate private equity manager ActivumSG.

The 22,000 sqm facility, with the committed power of 40MW, is scheduled to commence operations by 2026, underscoring DAMAC’s commitment to expanding its footprint across Spain and strengthening its position as a leading global data center operator. Outside the FLAPD markets (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin), Madrid is one of the key data center markets with a vibrant data center landscape and strong growth potential, underscoring the rising demand for high-quality digital infrastructure.

EDGNEX’s data center will be in the Vicalvaro region, just 10km from Madrid International Airport and 5km from the Internet Exchange, offering exceptional connectivity within two years. It will significantly boost Madrid’s data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers and enterprise clients to expand their availability zones. The center will also enable businesses to access advanced high-performance computing and AI capabilities, making it the preferred location for innovation and digital growth.

Hussain Sajwani, Founder of DAMAC Group, said: “We plan on investing Euro 400 million in our first 40MW investment in the Spanish Data Centre space. Spain’s advanced connectivity, strategic location, and commitment to renewable energy make it an ideal hub for expanding our high-performance infrastructure. As we continue our global expansion, we will deliver scalable, robust solutions that serve the needs of hyperscalers and enterprise clients within a rapid timeframe. Alongside looking at additional investments in Madrid, we will look for opportunities in strategic locations such as Barcelona, Zaragosa, and other locations in Spain.”

Our investment in Spain will pave way for EDGNEX to invest in other European data center growth markets. Along with meeting the rising demand for digital infrastructure, the new center will actively contribute to Spain’s sustainability goals. With 60% of the country’s power already generated from renewable sources, the facility will be designed to minimise environmental impact, further supporting eco-conscious development. This project reflects the Group’s vision of providing scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible data solutions across its growing global portfolio.

Tarun Tyagi, Senior Vice President of DAMAC, International Business, added, "Our data centers have tremendous potential to enhance the country’s competitiveness by providing businesses with scalable digital infrastructure, driving innovation, sustainability, and job creation. This site is one of the few prime locations in Madrid with secured, fully redundant power available within two years from two independent substations, ensuring rapid deployment in a market facing significant demand-supply challenges.”

EDGNEX’s facility in Spain and European expansion builds on DAMAC’s recent data center developments in the Middle East and Turkey, with recent announcements in Bangkok and Indonesia to solidify its presence in the APAC region. The company aims to create long-term customer value by providing high-capacity, sustainable, cutting-edge data center solutions in critical global markets.