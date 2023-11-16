Abu Dhabi, UAE – EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, today announced their contract to supply multiple hard metal parts on Boeing’s 777, 777X, and 787 commercial aircraft. The announcement was made during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, extending until 17 November at the Dubai World Central.

As per the scope of work, EPI will execute the procurement of raw materials, machining parts, and surface treatment processes. By leveraging their industry-leading expertise and advanced manufacturing facilities, EPI will provide their full range of services in-house.

Offering their services to Boeing since 2020, EPI will be providing parts to the B777 and B77X aircrafts for the first time. The contract builds on the long-term partnership between the EPI and Boeing facilitated by the Tawazun Council.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “EPI looks forward to strengthening our partnership with Boeing, delivering high-quality fabricated metallic parts. Through the contract and the delivery of these flight-critical titanium attach fittings, EPI will subsequently be awarded additional certifications for special processes on titanium alloys. As a regional leader in precision machining, we are proud to continue advancing local airframe manufacturing and expanded machining capabilities.”

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President Middle East, Türkiye and Africa at Boeing, said: “The production of essential aerospace materials is an important step in building a strong local aerospace sector. The extension of our partnership with EPI will strengthen Boeing’s supply base and increase material sourcing options from the UAE. Together, we will propel the evolution of local airframe manufacturing, create new jobs and drive innovation.”

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace and oil & gas sectors, and is equipped with advanced capabilities to carry out manufacturing engineering, machining, surface treatments, coatings, and assemblies. It is part of the Platforms & Systems cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.



About EPI

EPI manufactures high-quality complex engineering components for the defence, aerospace, and oil and gas (O&G) sectors. The company is the engineering backbone of the UAE’s aerospace and defence industry, and a vital supporter of its O&G sector. Dedicated to building a precision manufacturing infrastructure in the UAE, and to serving market-leading regional and global clients – including some of the world’s most foremost aviation and defence OEMs, such as Airbus and Boeing – EPI is committed to harnessing advanced technologies and machinery, including Computer Numerical Control (CNC) to deliver cutting-edge engineering solutions.

