Abu Dhabi, UAE – FADA, an EDGE Group entity established to develop the UAE’s sovereign space capabilities, has launched a cutting-edge platform, TACTICA, at IDEX 2025. The platform processes multi-source intelligence – including satellite imagery, signals intelligence, sensor data, and open-source information – to generate insightful, actionable conclusions. TACTICA demonstrates FADA’s strategic use of AI to enhance intelligence and decision-making.

Leading the evolution of AI and Generative AI (GenAI), TACTICA is engineered to revolutionise situational awareness, operational intelligence, and strategic planning across defence, security, education, and other key sectors. Powered by advanced AI models, including Falcon—the UAE’s open-source LLM developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII)—it delivers real-time geospatial insights through seamless voice-command interaction, dynamic visualisation, and multi-source data integration, from satellites to sensor networks. By combining agentic AI-driven analytics with a comprehensive data ecosystem, TACTICA empowers users to make precise, data-driven decisions in complex operational environments, ensuring mission success with speed and efficiency.

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: “The launch of TACTICA marks a defining moment in EDGE and FADA’s mission to accelerate autonomy and AI-driven decision-making. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with advanced satellite technology, we are not only transforming operational intelligence but also enabling full operational assisted management. This breakthrough reinforces EDGE’s position as a global leader in AI innovation, setting new standards for smart and economic development. TACTICA is a testament to our strategic vision – leveraging AI to drive precision, speed, and efficiency, while securing the UAE’s leadership in the AI-powered future.”

Dr. Chaouki Kasmi, President – Technology & Innovation, EDGE, said: “Generative AI is a key enabler for efficient, autonomous data analytics, supporting EDGE Group’s vision to integrate AI at scale. The launch of TACTICA marks a major step in this direction, leveraging the UAE-made, open-source Falcon LLM as its AI orchestrator – an integration made possible through the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). In 2025, we will introduce several AI-powered solutions, reinforcing our commitment to equipping our partners with advanced, strategic capabilities across air, land, sea, and space.”

Attendees of IDEX 2025 can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand C20 in hall 5, and outdoor stand CP-270 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 21 February 2025.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

