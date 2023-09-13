Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE entity Milrem Robotics, Europe’s leading developer of robotics and autonomous systems, today unveiled the THeMIS Combat unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), equipped with the HALCON HUNTER 2-S swarming loitering munition. HALCON is a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond. The new THeMIS Combat was unveiled in London at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI 2023), one of the world’s largest defence and security exhibitions.

Wim Strydom, COO of HALCON, said: “We are proud to be unveiling an advanced technology solution that showcases EDGE’s smart weapons and autonomous systems in unison. The THeMIS Combat is an outstanding platform and the HUNTER 2-S loitering munition will complement its autonomous capabilities. This also highlights its dedication to fostering synergies and strategic partnerships across the Group.”

Jüri Pajuste, Defence R&D Director of Milrem Robotics, said: “Units can manoeuvre the THeMIS Combat with Hunter 2-S drones closer to the enemy line. This allows them to engage closer targets faster or venture farther behind the lines to find suitable targets. Deploying robotic systems across enemy lines is considerably faster and more efficient than using manned units for the same task.”

The mission proven THeMIS UGV, which is part of robotics programs in 16 countries, is intended to support dismounted infantry units. It comes equipped with MIFIK – Milrem’s Intelligent Functions Kit – which allows for independent mobility of the system, including point-to-point navigation, follow me, obstacle detection, and avoidance.

The HUNTER 2-S is an autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to perform coordinated missions in a swarm. It is capable of autonomously following a flight plan, coordinating with other drones in the swarm and loitering while seeking and classifying targets until engagement by a man-in-the-loop. The HUNTER 2-S has a 2kg payload, cruising altitude of 500m and cruise speed of 90km/h, with an endurance of 45 minutes.

