Abu Dhabi - UAE: EDGE is honoured to receive an official delegation from the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which will see the high-ranking group visit several of EDGE’s advanced technology and manufacturing facilities.

The delegation, led by The Honourable Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, Minister of Defence for Nigeria, was welcomed at EDGE Group headquarters in the nation’s capital by His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and other members of EDGE’s senior leadership team.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to establishing the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive. With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 20 entities into four core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, and Trading & Mission Support.

