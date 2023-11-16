Abu Dhabi, UAE:– EDGE Group entity, HALCON, a regional leader in the design and production of guided weapons systems and beyond, has signed a contract today with Augmented Reality Engineering (AR Engineering), an UAE software development company dedicated to changing the way people interact and learn through digital content, for advanced augmented reality solutions. The contract was signed at Dubai Air Show (DAS) 2023.

Under the terms of the contract, HALCON will receive digital twins of their cost-effective, short-range precision-guided munitions (PGMs), as well as the associated software from AR Engineering.

Hamad Al Marar, President of EDGE Group’s Missiles & Weapons cluster, said: “We are very proud to be working with AR Engineering and to make another important contribution to the development of the UAE’s industrial sector through the continued adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. This will enable us to grow our capabilities and to upskill our people to play our role in continued economic growth. AR Engineering’s digital twin solutions will greatly benefit everyone involved in the life cycle of PGMs, from engineers to end-users, and we look forward to empowering our employees further with this cutting-edge technology.”

Akram Amir, Founder and CEO of AR Engineering, said: "We are very pleased to be part of HALCON's journey as a pioneering force in the realm of 4IR technologies. Our advanced augmented reality solutions create a dynamic digital twin, offering an array of interactive features. This immersive digital experience not only enriches but also expedites our customers' and users' comprehension of their products and systems, by supporting their training and operations processes. By bringing HALCON's products and systems to life within the digital sphere, we are eager to strengthen our partnership and unlock even greater possibilities. We are immensely proud of both the dedicated AR Engineering and HALCON teams for their collaborative efforts in identifying these technological use cases. We also deeply appreciate the continuous support from EDGE group and Tawazun Council for their outstanding contributions in making this possible."

A digital twin is a digital model of a physical product or system that serves as an effectively indistinguishable digital counterpart, with applications in simulation, integration, testing, monitoring, and maintenance.

Attendees of DAS can visit EDGE and its portfolio of companies at stand 520 in the main hall, and the outdoor stand S49 at Dubai World Central until 17 November, 2023.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

About AR Engineering

AR Engineering, an Emirati company founded in 2019, is a leading player in Augmented Reality software technology. In 2023, AR Engineering received backing from the Tawazun Council and Boeing Aerospace Xelerated program. With a significant influence on major organizations in various sectors, including Aerospace, Defence, Oil & Gas, Medical, and Academia, AR Engineering is pioneering the transformation of learning and professional development through immersive AR solutions.