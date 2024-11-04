Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity CARACAL, a regional leader in the design and production of high-performance firearms, will be debuting their latest line of commercial and hunting firearms at the Middle East Hunting Exhibition, being held at the Dubai Marina, from 7 to 10 November.

Over the course of the annual event, CARACAL will exhibit their full line of commercial firearms, in addition to small-calibre ammunition from EDGE entity LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION, the UAE’s sole ammunition producer. CARACAL will also display a range of high-end hunting rifles from Liwa Arms and Merkel, CARACAL’s German producer of luxury hunting rifles.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of CARACAL, said: “The Middle East Hunting Expo presents an ideal platform for us to boost our relationship with regional shooting and hunting communities. Our debut will showcase the latest firearm technology available to the professional shooter and huntsmen. In addition to our UAE-made firearms that are standing out in the global market, we will also display a unique collection of hunting rifles that have been developed to offer industry-leading precision and ergonomics. As we offer highly-competitive firearms, we look forward to playing an increasingly important role in growing the UAE’s shooting and hunting communities.”

In the 9mm category, CARACAL will showcase the CARACAL EF and CARACAL F GEN II combat pistols, the CARACAL 2011 pistol in a range of configurations and colour schemes, and the CMP9 submachine gun. The “Liwa” pistol, featuring a gold-inlayed Arabic poem on the slide, and cultural landmarks plated in yellow gold, rose gold, and platinum on the grip, will also be showcased. High-performance rifles on show will include the mission-proven CAR 816 assault rifle in multiple barrel lengths and the CSR 308 sniper rifle, chambered in .308 Winchester.

Hunting rifles on display from Merkel will include the Helix Speedster, Helix Black, the K5 single-shot rifle, the Jaeger 10 bolt-action rifle, Anschütz hunting rifles, and over-and-under-barrelled rifles. Liwa Arms’ Chayeh Z20 will also be on display, in addition to the Chayeh Z22 ‘Saktoon’.

Attendees of the Middle East Hunting Expo can visit CARACAL and LAHAB LIGHT AMMUNITION at stand F1016.

About CARACAL

Established in 2007, CARACAL is a regional and international leader in high-performance small arms. The company designs, engineers, innovates, and manufactures mission-proven firearms for law enforcement, security, and military forces, with a production legacy spanning more than 15 years. CARACAL’s product portfolio includes pistols, submachine guns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles across a range of calibres. CARACAL’s experience reflects in the quality, performance, and dependability of its growing range of weapons, incorporating the latest technological advances, developed to meet the evolving and challenging nature of warfare as well as the diverse mission requirements of customers in the UAE and abroad.

CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster of EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups.

For more information, please visit https://caracal.ae

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold, and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics, and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

