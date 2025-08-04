Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EdfaPay, a pioneering digital payment solutions provider, today proudly announced a landmark achievement: securing the coveted "PCI Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) Solutions," "PCI MPoC Software," and "PCI MPoC Services" certifications from the esteemed PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

This monumental accomplishment positions EdfaPay as the first company in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to earn this prestigious triple recognition, firmly cementing its leadership and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of security and innovation in the rapidly evolving payments landscape.

The PCI MPoC Solutions certification establishes a global benchmark for the security of payment solutions operating on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) devices. It assures that merchants can confidently and securely accept both contactless and PIN-based transactions. Complementing this, the PCI MPoC Software certification affirms EdfaPay's dedication to developing robust and secure foundational software in accordance with stringent PCI MPoC standards, thereby reinforcing confidence in the core technology underpinning its payment solutions. Furthermore, the PCI MPoC Services certification ensures that all supporting services—encompassing deployment, management, and maintenance—are conducted with the highest levels of security and compliance.

These triple certifications represent a strategic leap forward for EdfaPay, solidifying its role as a driving force for innovation and security within the MENA payments industry. This achievement will significantly contribute to the accelerated adoption of modern financial technologies, paving the way for seamless, reliable, and secure payment experiences across the region.

"We are incredibly proud to be the first company in the Middle East and North Africa to achieve these pivotal PCI MPoC certifications," stated Ghormallah Al-Ghamdi, CEO and Co-Founder of EdfaPay. "This milestone is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital payment solutions that are not only innovative and flexible but also place security at their absolute core. As the digital transformation accelerates and mobile payments become increasingly integral to daily commerce, these certifications provide an unparalleled assurance to our clients and partners. They signify that they are engaging with solutions and services that meet the highest and most precise global security standards, opening vast new avenues for business growth and fostering unwavering trust within the payment ecosystem."

Since its inception, EdfaPay has been committed to empowering businesses with innovative payment solutions built around trust, transparency, and security. This significant milestone further consolidates its leadership position, setting the standard for fintech innovation and secure digital payments across the Middle East and North Africa.

About EdfaPay:

EdfaPay is a leading SoftPOS and digital payment solutions provider, dedicated to delivering innovative and secure payment experiences for merchants and consumers across the Middle East and North Africa region. Founded on principles of innovation, transparency, and security, the company strives to empower businesses to thrive in the digital economy.