Dubai, UAE: EcoProfessions, an innovative startup in sustainability recruitment, is expanding into the UAE to meet the growing demand for specialised talent in sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sectors. Through its AI-powered recruitment platform, EcoProfessions aims to help UAE companies build the teams they need to address complex environmental and social challenges, while advancing business resilience and sustainable growth.

The expansion comes at a time when companies in the UAE are under increasing pressure to meet ambitious sustainability goals. Many organisations face challenges in sourcing talent with the right expertise to lead sustainability efforts effectively. EcoProfessions addresses this gap by connecting companies with highly skilled candidates who are well-suited to drive specific sustainability and ESG objectives, ensuring that businesses can make real progress on their sustainability agendas.

EcoProfessions operates on the belief that sustainability isn’t just a corporate trend—it is essential to the future of every business. The startup’s AI-driven platform removes hiring biases and enables companies to make informed hiring choices by matching them with candidates whose skills and values align closely with organisational goals. This means companies will now have streamlined access to an advanced recruitment system that makes finding the right talent faster, fairer, and more effective.

“The UAE’s drive toward a greener economy underscores the relevance of EcoProfessions’ approach. Recent research by PwC indicates that over 60% of UAE companies are prioritising ESG, with government support encouraging environmental and social initiatives across sectors,” remarked Lindsay Maasdorp, General Manager, EcoProfessions. “Our goal is to empower UAE organisations to lead in sustainability by providing tailored recruitment solutions that find the best talent for each specific need.”

EcoProfessions provides a range of services, including executive searches for key sustainability roles, customised talent acquisition, and consulting. Its extensive network and AI-powered screening process allow companies to identify candidates who bring not only technical skills but also a shared commitment to sustainability goals.

As UAE companies work to implement robust ESG strategies and contribute to a more sustainable future, EcoProfessions offers valuable support, enabling organisations to build effective teams capable of making significant, long-term impacts.

