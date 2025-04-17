Dubai, UAE – Ecolab, a global leader in sustainability and water technologies, represented its growing focus on data center sustainability in the Middle East at the inaugural DCD Connect MENA 2025, taking place in Dubai from April 15–16. At the event, Ecolab joined industry leaders to discuss the urgent need for smart water and energy management across digital infrastructure — and shared how its technologies are helping data centers meet rising AI-driven demand while addressing sustainability and performance.

During the event, Michael Obradovitch, Global Area Vice President for Data Centers at Ecolab, shared insights on how data centers can balance the growing demands of AI infrastructure with resilient water and energy practices in the Gulf region. His participation underscores Ecolab's commitment to helping data center operators successfully address the environmental challenges they face in the Middle East.

The MENA data center market is booming, driven by digitalization, increased cloud adoption, and national strategies such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Smart Dubai. According to Savills, the region’s data center market is expected to double by 2030 with global technology providers rapidly growing their regional presence, attracted by favorable data regulations, strategic location, and rising investment in sustainable energy.

While the potential of AI is transformative, it requires significant water and energy to operate, which is a key consideration in MENA – one of the world’s most water-scarce, high-temperature regions. AI infrastructure requires high-powered computing that generates a tremendous amount of heat. To keep systems running reliably, data centers need cooling — and water is a highly efficient way to manage it. In fact, water transfers heat over 23 times more effectively than air. In part of the complex cooling needs, AI could require as much water as the annual drinking needs of the entire U.S. population by 2030.

But the same innovation driving this demand also holds the key to the solution. With the right technologies and systems, data centers can help improve water efficiency and reduce overall consumption — even as digital infrastructure continues to grow.

This momentum creates a timely opening for Ecolab to support new and existing customers with technology-led water management solutions for data centers. The company expects data centers to be a strategic growth area in the Middle East.

“Ecolab recognizes the vital role data centers play in supporting the region’s digital infrastructure,” said Stefan Umiastowski, Senior Vice President & CEO, India, Middle East & Africa at Ecolab. “As governments across the Middle East double down on sustainability, we see a unique opportunity to align with their commitment to water conservation while enabling continued digital growth. Through stronger collaboration between industry and government, and with the right technologies, we can harness the power of AI to not only meet rising digital demands, but also drive measurable progress in water conservation and resource efficiency.”

At DCD Connect MENA, Ecolab’s Michael Obradovitch joined the “Conservation Conversations: Shaping a Sustainable Data Center Landscape” panel on Wednesday, April 16 from 10:30–11:30am on the Main Stage. The session explored how data center operators can prioritize energy and grid efficiency tailored to the region’s unique climate.

“Smart water management in data centers is no longer just about environmental responsibility — it’s a business imperative,” said Obradovitch. “The ability to optimize water consumption while increasing efficiency is fundamental to business resilience — helping operators anticipate and mitigate risk in some of the world’s most challenging climates. With innovation, we’re pushing what’s possible in data centers — helping customers use less water while unlocking capacity, efficiency, and growth, demonstrating that parallel pursuit of sustainability and business objectives is possible.

Ecolab collaborates with major companies, including technology providers like Microsoft, to reduce the water footprint of data centers. In 2024 alone, Ecolab helped customers across data centers and other industries conserve more than 885 billion litres of water — equivalent to the annual drinking needs of over 781 million people. By 2030, the company aims to help save 1.1 billion litres per year, enough to provide drinking water to 1 billion people annually.

In one example, Ecolab helped a global data center customer save 58.3 million gallons of potable water per year — equivalent to approximately 88 Olympic-sized swimming pools. By reducing both water and energy consumption, cutting downtime, and extending the life of critical infrastructure, the project delivered $30 million in total value to the customer.

To support long-term regional growth, Ecolab is also investing in local talent development. Through its Certified Data Center Water Treater (CDCWT) program — a webinar series offering practical training for engineers and operators — the company is helping bridge the region’s digital skills gap. This initiative is particularly timely, as the World Economic Forum predicts a shortfall of over 200,000 skilled digital workers in the Middle East in the coming years.

As digital transformation and water scarcity converge in the Middle East, Ecolab is committed to helping the region build efficient and resilient data infrastructure.

