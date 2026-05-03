Cairo – In a move reflecting the rapid transformation of Egypt’s energy market toward sustainable solutions, Eco Solutions, a company specializing in solar energy and environmental solutions, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with China’s GoodWe Group—one of the world’s leading manufacturers of inverter systems and energy storage batteries.



Under this agreement, Eco Solutions becomes the officially authorized commercial partner for GoodWe’s products in Egypt.



This partnership comes at a pivotal time, as Egypt’s energy sector is witnessing growing demand for alternative solutions, driven by rising conventional energy costs and the government’s direction toward increasing the share of renewable energy within the national energy mix.



Eng. Ahmed Dahi, CEO of Eco Solutions, stated that this alliance represents a strategic turning point in Egypt’s solar energy market, particularly in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). He noted that the company is targeting supply capacities of up to 1,000 MW of GoodWe solutions by 2026, marking one of the Chinese company’s largest expansion plans in the Egyptian market.



Dahi added that GoodWe’s selection of Egypt as a gateway reflects the confidence of major global companies in the strength of the Egyptian market. He highlighted that GoodWe ranks among the world’s top 10 companies in energy storage and inverter systems, supported by advanced technologies and strong adoption across European and international markets due to their high efficiency and quality.



He emphasized that the partnership will focus on delivering integrated, high-efficiency solutions targeting the industrial, tourism, and residential sectors—segments most affected by energy price fluctuations. This creates real opportunities to reduce operational costs and enhance sustainability through reliance on solar energy, supporting industrial exports and enabling a shift toward green tourism.



Dahi further explained that GoodWe’s product portfolio offers significant flexibility, including grid-tied systems, off-grid solutions, and hybrid systems supported by advanced energy storage technologies. These solutions enable customers to achieve greater independence in managing energy consumption, particularly in remote areas or high-load projects.



He also noted that this step aligns directly with Egypt’s national strategy to increase the share of renewable energy to 45% of total energy generation by 2028. He affirmed Eco Solutions’ commitment to playing an active role in supporting this direction through technology transfer and the provision of advanced solutions that help reduce pressure on conventional power grids.



In conclusion, the CEO stated that this partnership is not merely a commercial expansion, but a long-term investment in Egypt’s clean energy future, and a step toward strengthening the country’s position as a regional hub for renewable energy, in line with the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030.