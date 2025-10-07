Abu Dhabi – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the world’s premier technology event, taking place from 13 to 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The college will represent Abu Dhabi’s educational leadership as part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

ECAE’s presence at the event will highlight its cutting-edge initiatives and programs focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in education, as well as showcase innovative projects developed by ECAE students. This participation underscores the college’s role as a leading hub for educational advancement and empowerment, both locally and internationally.

A central feature of ECAE’s program at GITEX Global 2025 will be the “AI for Educators” workshop series, specifically designed for 500 UAE public-school teachers. In collaboration with Ministry of Education (MOE) and hosted by expert trainers from ECAE’s Center for Continuing Education, these workshops will provide practical, hands-on training in the integration of AI tools and technologies into classroom teaching. Three workshops will be delivered daily, each lasting four hours, and will take place in the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion. This initiative directly supports the UAE’s “We the UAE 2031” vision as well as the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, ensuring that educators are equipped to drive the future of learning in a digital era.

These projects reflect the college’s commitment to nurturing future-ready educators who can create practical solutions to strengthen the UAE’s education system and benefit school communities nationwide.

Beyond its workshops and student showcases, ECAE will leverage the international platform of GITEX Global to expand collaboration with local and global partners, sign new academic and industry partnerships, and promote the exchange of best practices in educational technology. This outreach aims to further empower the teaching profession and drive innovation in teaching and learning across the UAE.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “Our participation in GITEX Global 2025 reflects the vision of our leadership to empower educators with AI tools and emerging technologies. In line with the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s priorities to integrate AI across government and education, we are committed to preparing teachers with the best practices and practical applications of ethical and responsible AI. This ensures that AI is effectively embedded in classrooms, enabling teachers to lead innovation and drive student success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape”.

Hamad Mohamed Alkaabi, Deputy Vice Chancellor Continuing Education Centre, said “Through specialized workshops and the showcase of our students’ innovations, we reaffirm our commitment to building a future-ready education ecosystem that supports the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation and advanced technologies. Investing in educators is a direct investment in our future generations.” He added that by participating in GITEX, the college aims to highlight practical and innovative solutions that enhance teachers’ digital skills and strengthen the UAE’s leadership in educational technology and learning innovation.

ECAE is a regular contributor at GITEX Global, consistently advancing the conversation around educational technology and its transformative role. The college’s ongoing efforts focus on raising teaching standards, preparing educators and students for the challenges of the digital age, and reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a global pioneer in digital transformation and smart learning.