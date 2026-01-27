Profit Before Tax rose 117% year‑on‑year to AED 101.9 million, marking the strongest annual results to date.

Revenue for the full year 2025 reached AED 713 million, up 56% YoY, driven by exceptional performance across core mobility and logistics segments.

Net Profit surged 111% year‑on‑year to AED 90 million, supported by an 82% increase in Operating Profit to AED 98 million and EBITDA growth of 77% to AED 205 million.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has reported record full‑year financial results for the period ending 31 December 2025, delivering strong revenue growth and a significant increase in profit.

Revenue increased 56% year‑on‑year to AED 713 million, supported by sustained demand across mobility, logistics and delivery‑linked solutions. Profit Before Tax rose sharply by 117% year‑on‑year to AED 101.9 million, underscoring the company’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining rigorous cost discipline. Operating Profit grew 82% year‑on‑year to AED 98 million, while Net Profit climbed 111% to AED 90 million, driven by stronger fleet deployment and improved margins.

The company’s performance was further enhanced by the continued scaling of its offerings, where the expansion of delivery‑linked solutions, enterprise leasing and integrated fleet management supported a broader mix of revenue streams. This translated into a 50% increase in Gross Profit to AED 198 million and a 77% rise in EBITDA to AED 205 million, reflecting improved asset productivity and strong cash earnings generation as the business continued to expand.

Matar Suhail Ali Al Yabhouni, Chairman of EasyLease, said: “This year represents an important point in EasyLease’s development, as the business continues to evolve into a more integrated and resilient mobility and logistics platform. The Group’s progress reflects a measured approach to growth, with the Board focused on maintaining appropriate oversight as the company expands and positions itself for the next phase of its development.”

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “2025 was a landmark year for EasyLease, delivering the strongest financial performance in our history and demonstrating the strength of our mobility and logistics platform. Earnings strengthened materially during the year, with profit before tax and net profit both more than doubling, supported by disciplined execution, sustained demand and the growing contribution of technology across our operations. As we enter 2026, we do so with a larger and more capable platform, a clear strategy, and the momentum to capture the significant opportunities ahead across the region.”

EasyLease’s fleet expanded by more than 50% compared with the previous year, driven by sustained demand from e‑commerce, food delivery, as well as long‑term enterprise leasing and logistics customers. Improved maintenance planning and enhanced fleet governance reinforced operational efficiency throughout the year.

Logistics was the fastest‑growing segment in the portfolio, reflecting the continued expansion of “Gallega”, EasyLease’s warehouse and logistics business and “Sheel”, its towing, roadside recovery and contract logistics operation. Growth was led by higher demand for warehousing and integrated logistics services across key customer sectors including automotive, e‑commerce, FMCG, healthcare and industrial.

Through its RIPE Events platform, EasyLease delivered an expanded calendar of community engagements and events during the year, supporting local businesses, homegrown brands and SMEs while contributing to revenue growth and strengthening its broader social and ESG objectives.

The company also enhanced its technology‑driven operating model. In Q4, the rollout of “Pair2”, a new fleet and mobility platform, provided better real‑time insight and more consistent service across subsidiaries, with upgraded fleet analytics, digital workflows, telemetry, and real‑time monitoring improving transparency, safety, and service reliability across its mobility and logistics ecosystem.

EasyLease through its subsidiaries also advanced its regional expansion and market presence across Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.

About EasyLease

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and operates as a capital subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC). The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 47,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

