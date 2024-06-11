Get an additional 10% off (up to AED 100) on hotel bookings

Holiday packages starting at AED 999

Dubai: EaseMyTrip.ae, a prominent online travel tech platform, is offering special discounts for Eid Al-Adha to help travelers explore new destinations at reduced prices. EaseMyTrip has evolved into a trusted partner for global travellers, offering services like flight bookings, hotel reservations, and bespoke holiday packages designed for all traveller’s needs.

Eid Al-Adha, celebrated globally, fosters community spirit through prayer, reflection, and sharing meals with family and those in need. In the spirit of this festive occasion, EaseMyTrip.ae is offering the following discounts:

Up to AED 500 off on one-way and round-trip flights

10% discount of up to AED 100 on hotel bookings by using the promotional code ‘EIDDEALS’.

Exclusive holiday packages to destinations such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Singapore, starting at just AED 999*.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “As the UAE gears up for the celebration of Eid Al-Adha, we at EaseMyTrip are excited to elevate your holiday experience with incredible flight and hotel discounts, as well as exclusive holiday packages. Our special offers make it easier than ever to explore new destinations and make new memories. We’ve meticulously curated itineraries for travelers so that they can fully enjoy this festive period. At EaseMyTrip, we are dedicated to helping customers with unforgettable memories around the world without the burden of high travel costs. Celebrate Eid Al-Adha with us and embark on a journey of a lifetime.”

As Eid Al-Adha approaches and families gather to celebrate this holy occasion, EaseMyTrip is dedicated to helping travellers create unforgettable memories. EaseMyTrip strives to ensure that travel experiences are always economical and enjoyable, making it easier for everyone to connect with loved ones and explore new destinations.

For more details on these packages, please visit https://www.easemytrip.ae/offers/eid-al-adha.html

About EaseMyTrip UAE

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 73% in FY24 over FY23, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers. For more information, check out: https://www.easemytrip.ae/

