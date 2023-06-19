One of the world’s most innovative and responsible materials science brands, PANGAIA, has opened its first Travel Retail store in partnership with Lagardère, at Dubai International (DXB).

PANGAIA’s purpose is to inspire and accelerate an Earth-positive future. To bring its purpose closer to consumers and invite people on the journey, PANGAIA collaborated with Lagardere Travel Retail and Dubai Airports as strategic partners to enter travel retail, with its first outpost at DXB, – the world’s busiest international airport for the 9th year running and a trend-setter among global aviation hubs.

Store Experience & Design

PANGAIA is located in Concourse B, Terminal 3, and occupies a footprint of 182 sqm. The entrance is a bespoke large digital fascia that displays a sneak peek into PANGAIA’s ethos, and serves as a platform to introduce passengers to the brand’s Earth-positive mission. Upon entering, the space offers a unique immersion into nature, starting from the custom-built terrarium as a central feature to the natural soundscape and the invigorating scent in the fitting rooms to emulate the experience of being immersed in a forest. Echoing the brand's purpose, the PANGAIA store has been mindfully designed around locally sourced finishes, natural materials and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout.

Product Offer

PANGAIA has curated a broad range of powered by nature products that speak to the brand’s focus on ‘high tech naturalism’ and innovation through materials science. In addition to a wide range of the iconic organic or recycled cotton 365 loungewear styles, the concession will feature a collection of FLWRDWN™ outerwear, recycled wool and cashmere, plant-based activewear, grape leather sneakers, as well as jersey styles from FRUTFIBER™ and a selection of MIRUM® accessories.

The opening of PANGAIA also marks the extension of Lagardère Travel Retail’s operations at DXB to Retail, in addition to its extensive and diverse portfolio of F&B outlets.

Commenting on this announcement, Vadim Motlik, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, said: “

“This is truly a partnership between PANGAIA, Dubai Airports and Lagardere Travel Retail. The journey has been marked by a very collaborative and enthusiastic spirit, eager to bring the brand to life in the world’s busiest airport.

This new business venture is a testament of Lagardere Travel Retail’s commitment to provide innovative and unique experiences to passengers, alongside the strong sustainability focus our business has for the years to come.”

PANGAIA collective added: “Since our inception, PANGAIA’s mission has been to inspire and accelerate industry transformation towards an Earth-Positive future. With the incredible support of our partners, we were able to create an experience connecting the traveling audience back to nature, offering them a glimpse into the movement we are creating and having them join us on the journey towards more responsible production and consumption.”

Welcoming the arrival of Pangaia to Dubai International, Eugene Barry, EVP - Commercial at Dubai Airports said, "Our partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail and Pangaia not only enhances the airport consumer experience for our guests, but also reinforces our commitment to sustainable practices. By bringing this highly innovative brand to DXB, we aim to inspire travellers to make conscious choices and create greater awareness about the collective power of individual actions. Together, we are creating spaces where environmental responsibility, creativity and style seamlessly coexist, offering DXB guests the opportunity to make a positive impact on their journeys."

About PANGAIA:

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands - scientists, technologists, designers - creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

About LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL RETAIL:

One of the two divisions of Lagardère group, Lagardère Travel Retail is a leading global Travel Retailer, with the longest standing expertise of holistically serving the needs of travelers and partners across Travel Essentials, Duty Free & Fashion and Foodservice. Lagardère Travel Retail operates over 5,000 stores in airports, railway stations and other concessions in 42 countries, and has generated €5.2 bn in sales (100%) in 2022. Through locally-empowered teams and value-creating partnerships, Lagardère Travel Retail develops comprehensive and authentic travel experiences. Lagardère Travel Retail is championing sustainability in Travel Retail through a dedicated CSR strategy, aligned to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

About DUBAI AIRPORTS:

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC. As integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business. DXB welcomed 66m passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.

For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.