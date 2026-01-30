Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Eagle Hills, the Abu Dhabi-based private real estate investment and development company, has unveiled Al Ain Oasis Hub as part of the Al Ain Oasis masterplan. The new lifestyle and hospitality destination is set within the historic oasis district and is designed to complement the city’s cultural identity with contemporary experiences.



The new destination has been designed as an integrated, walkable hub where residents and visitors can gather, dine and explore an immersive environment, blending nature-led experiences with architectural landmarks and curated dining concepts. Located near Al Ain Museum, within the historic Al Ain Oasis area, Al Ain Oasis Hub is positioned to become one of the city’s most distinctive new social and leisure destinations, offering an elevated day-to-night visitor experience.



Al Ain Oasis Masterplan

Spanning approximately 726,150 square metres, the Al Ain Oasis Masterplan is a comprehensive development that will include residential buildings, a range of amenities, facilities and services, hospitality offerings, and traditional retail souqs, all designed to complement the cultural and natural setting of the historic oasis.



A destination shaped by history, nature and community

Spanning approximately 23,000 square metres, Al Ain Oasis Hub has been envisioned as an integrated urban destination combining nature, hospitality and architectural experience, encouraging guests to explore at their own pace and discover multiple outdoor and lifestyle zones throughout the site. The destination includes a walkable visitor journey supported by a total combined 1.2 kilometres of walkways, creating a connected landscape experience across its dining, gardens and viewing points.



Three signature gardens and enhanced landscape

A defining feature of Al Ain Oasis Hub is its landscape concept, designed to create calm, sustainable and sensory experiences through three signature water features:

• Reflections Garden, featuring a contemplative water element and reflective pool with stone pathways and a planted island;

• Ripple Garden, a meandering water pathway surrounded by planting and rock formations, inspired by natural water movement; and

• Mist & Dry Fountain Garden, using an intermittent mist system integrated into stone and planting to create a refreshing atmosphere with minimal water usage.



The project also includes over 771 newly planted trees, featuring local species such as Ghaf, fruit trees including Arabic plum, citrus, mango and chikoo, along with continental species such as Neem trees, reinforcing the destination’s environmental character and connection to place.



Architectural icons: the Observatory Tower and Palm Canopy Walkway

In addition to the Al Ain Oasis Hub, Eagle Hills also unveiled a landmark observatory structure rising to 22 metres at the very heart of the Oasis, featuring a gradual spiral ascent leading to an upper observation deck offering panoramic views across surrounding palm trees and landscaped areas. Visitors will also be able to explore the Palm Canopy Walkway, an elevated contemporary structure elevated up to 4 metres above the ground integrated among the palm trees.



Curated dining

Al Ain Oasis Hub will feature 17 restaurants and cafés, with all outlets offering direct views of the gardens and an atmosphere designed for calm social dining and outdoor enjoyment.



Night-time experiences

As part of its day-to-night appeal, Al Ain Oasis Hub will host Nightscapes, an immersive evening light and sound experience inspired by the oasis as a source of water and life, and by the historic ingenuity of the falaj irrigation system. Designed by Moment Factory, a leading global multidisciplinary entertainment studio, the experience will guide visitors through a series of themed zones—Wayfinders, The Grove, Dunes, Everdew, Motherwell and Moon Tides—using interpretive storytelling and atmosphere-led design elements throughout the journey.



A Grand Opening aligned to National Ambitions

Working closely with Al Ain Municipality and the Ruler’s Representative of Al Ain Region, H.H. Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Eagle Hills’ project promotes the Al Ain Region as a living oasis and a leading travel destination for culture, wellness and adventure is meeting the goals of the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030, with the aim to welcome around 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests to the region by 2030.



Speaking on the significance of this project, Eagle Hills Chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, commented,

“Al Ain is a city defined by heritage and identity. With Al Ain Oasis Hub, we aimed to create a landmark that honours this legacy while offering a new place for people to connect, dine and enjoy meaningful experiences, reinforcing our commitment to vibrant community destinations across the UAE.”



For generations, Al Ain Oasis has shaped the city’s identity through its iconic palm groves, traditional farms, and historic falaj systems, it stands as one of the UAE’s most treasured landscapes, where nature and heritage seamlessly converge.



About Eagle Hills

Eagle Hills is a private real estate development company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Established in April 2014, the company specializes in large-scale urban development, regeneration, and mixed-use destinations. Eagle Hills focuses on the planning and delivery of integrated city hubs and flagship developments that support economic diversification, job creation, and long-term urban sustainability. Our portfolio includes developments and operations in: United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Jordan, Morocco, Albania, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Ethiopia, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, and Georgia.



Additional Information

The confirmed list of F&B outlets now includes:

• La Gente (by Home Bakery)

• Public

• FLTR

• Palma Coffee

• FOAM

• Around the Block

• Daily Press Bakery

• Superfine Gelato

• KLAY

• Dialogue Coffee

• Rain Café

• SALT

• Break by Mara Lounge

• Sillage Café

• Ethr

• Everbloom

• Ritual



The full and most up-to-date list of outlets can also be viewed via the official website’s dining page.



Al Ain Oasis Hub will operate with extended opening hours throughout the week, welcoming guests from morning through late night:

Weekdays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 AM

Weekends & Public Holidays: 8:00 AM – 2:00 AM



Entry to the Hub will be free for all visitors, with no advance booking required for general access. The destination is designed to be family-friendly, welcoming visitors of all ages, and is fully wheelchair accessible.