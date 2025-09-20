This term sheet formalizes in alignment with the official visit of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Georgia.

In a strategic move aligned with Georgia’s growing global presence, Eagle Hills and The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia sign a term sheet for the development of two visionary masterplans: Tbilisi Waterfront and Gonio Yachts & Marina. Set to redefine urban living while embracing the country’s stunning natural landscape, the announcement coincides with the official visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Georgia on 19 September 2025 — a moment that not only reinforces Georgia’s global aspirations but also highlights the strengthening ties and deepening bilateral relations between the two nations.

With over USD 6.5 billion in investment, the Georgia portfolio sets a new benchmark in scale and quality. Together, the projects are expected to contribute more than USD 7 billion to Georgia’s GDP over the next decade, generate over 31,000 new jobs, and deliver billions in tax revenues to the government. The developments will also attract foreign direct investments exceeding USD 10 billion over the next 10 years, primarily driven by strong inflows into hospitality, luxury real estate, and marina-related services. In addition, the communities will welcome more than 370,000 new tourists annually, while creating broad ripple effects across construction, retail, logistics, hospitality, and related industries ￼.

Nestled on the rolling hillsides of Tbilisi, overlooking both river and city, Tbilisi Waterfront emerges as a visionary estate, while in Batumi, on the Black Sea coast, Gonio Yachts & Marina takes shape as a vibrant waterfront destination with a luxury marina anchoring the experience. Sustainability, innovation, and environmental stewardship are at the heart of both projects — from energy-efficient infrastructure and smart city systems to dedicated community green zones, cultural spaces, and the preservation of natural habitats, including migratory bird sanctuaries along the Black Sea coast.

