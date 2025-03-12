Partners with Kindred.co to support the exclusive launch

First programme in the region to allocate a portion of revenues to support an environmental initiative

Users can enjoy discounts on global brands to make a meaningful impact with every purchase

Dubai: e& UAE, the flagship arm of e& and Kindred.co, a media commerce company operating in over 180 markets, has announced the launch of a first in the region innovative new programme, “Save & Grow” to the e& UAE app. This new addition elevates user experience by enabling users to save money while contributing a part of the revenue to environmental sustainability.

e& UAE users can activate the "Save & Grow" programme through the e& UAE App, unlocking exclusive deals and discounts, and save an average of 10 per cent per transaction across more than 9000 online retailers such as Noon, Ounass, Namshi. The programme ensures smarter savings by providing timely notifications on available offers as users browse or before they complete their purchases.

In addition to cost savings, "Save & Grow" will also contribute to environmental sustainability. A share of the revenue from each transaction will be directed towards eco-friendly initiatives, starting with a tree-planting initiative in the UAE. This project, carried out in collaboration with The Storey Group, allows e& UAE users to make a meaningful impact with every purchase, empowering them to contribute to a greener future.

The Save & Grow initiative aims to reach out to e& UAE’s extensive user base, and leverage on the strength of collaborative efforts to advance the fulfillment of e& UAE’s commitment to sustainability, particularly in its tree planting efforts across the UAE. Since 2019, e& has accelerated its energy efficiency programmes and managed multiple initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These include exclusive offers for UAE’s 52nd and 53rd National and the initiative to plant mangroves in the UAE, as well as its partnership with COP28 to further strengthen its commitment to achieving net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions for its operations in the UAE by 2030.

Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer, e& UAE, said: "At e& UAE, we are constantly seeking ways to deliver tangible value to our customers. The “Save & Grow” programme goes beyond providing users with a way to save on everyday purchases- it reflects our broader commitment to embedding sustainability into digital experiences. In partnership with Kindred.co, we are empowering our customers to make impactful choices that benefit both their lives and the environment."

"The partnership with e& UAE is a testament to the growing importance of sustainability in digital commerce. We believe that technology can play a crucial role in helping consumers make more sustainable choices, and ‘Save & Grow’ is a perfect example of this. We are proud to support e& UAE in empowering their customers to contribute to a greener future." said Anubhav Nayyer, Chief Business Officer, Kindred.co.

“At The Storey Group, we believe that corporate sustainability must go beyond pledges—it requires meaningful, measurable action. Our partnership with e& is a testament to how businesses can play a pivotal role in restoring ecosystems while addressing climate change. By integrating tree planting into corporate sustainability strategies, we are not just reducing carbon footprints; we are regenerating biodiversity, strengthening communities, and creating a tangible environmental legacy. Together, we are turning sustainability into action—one tree at a time.” - Fahad Masood, COO

Through this launch, e& UAE and Kindred.co aim to create a seamless, rewarding experience for users that not only saves them money but also helps them make a positive difference in the world.

Consumers are increasingly becoming more digitally connected, and eco-conscious. The demand for integrated offerings has also blurred the lines between telecom services, e-commerce and ESG activations. As such, it is now more important than ever that brands in different industries work together to create innovative and value-driven experiences for their users to be able to win together.

Users can explore the “Save & Grow” programme in the “What’s New” and under the “quick access” on the home page section of the e& UAE App and discover a curated selection of top deals when they access the list of top sites. They can also track the cumulative number of trees planted as a result of “Save & Grow” funding. Customers can update or download the e& UAE app to start enjoying these benefits.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Kindred.co

Kindred.co is a commerce media company that delivers advanced customer engagement, data and loyalty solutions for global partners in the Media, Telco and Mobile OEM space. Their device coverage is on track to grow to 1 billion devices by the end of 2025. By combining their 100,000+ merchant network and device coverage, they drive purchases to merchants through their affiliate business, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem that rewards partners, merchants, advertisers and users. The solution has helped partners like Samsung, CNN, ITV, O2, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others, offer curated and personalised advertising & discounts to consumers, all while supporting ESG initiatives. As a purpose-driven social enterprise, Kindred.co goes beyond technology to make a positive impact. With 51% of its profits dedicated to charitable and environmental causes, Kindred.co strives to create a better world for all.

About The Storey Group

The Storey Group is a pioneering sustainability-focused organization dedicated to large-scale reforestation, carbon sequestration, and environmental impact initiatives across the UAE and beyond. As a trusted partner to government entities, corporations, and global sustainability programs, The Storey Group specializes in mangrove restoration, afforestation projects, and ecosystem regeneration. The company collaborates with businesses to integrate tree planting into corporate ESG commitments, offering measurable and high-impact sustainability solutions.

The Storey Group’s initiatives are recognized and endorsed by leading environmental bodies, and the organization actively contributes to national and global carbon neutrality targets, including those set by the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy. By leveraging technology and innovative green practices, The Storey Group is shaping a more sustainable future, ensuring that every tree planted contributes to a healthier planet.