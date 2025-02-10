Dubai – e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of e&, has announced the launch of advanced AI solutions powered by Aleria to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with advanced AI solutions across sectors by integrating the C-level executive AI platform into its suite of offerings to enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and reduce costs.

With e& UAE's expanded suite of AI solutions and powerful capabilities such as workforce optimisation and predictive analytics, SMBs can now leverage Aleria’s ability to streamline HR operations, enhance resource management, and improve decision-making across departments. These solutions are designed to address key business challenges while enabling SMBs to harness the full potential of AI.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMBs, e& UAE said: “We’re committed to providing businesses with solutions that empower them to unlock new opportunities and accelerate their growth. SMBs are the backbone of the UAE’s economic resilience and a key driver of its innovation-led progress. With intelligent tools like Aleria-powered AI solutions, we are helping these businesses work smarter, enhance productivity, and uncover new pathways to success. In a fast-changing world, technology is the bridge that connects ambition to achievement, enabling businesses to stay ahead, adapt, and thrive.”

Eric Leandri, CEO, Aleria Technology LLC, said: “At Aleria, we are proud to be in the UAE, proud to be sovereign, and to serve this great nation with our cutting-edge Aleria AI technology. Our commitment to empower businesses with advanced AI solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth while ensuring data sovereignty is unwavering. With our AI technology we help organisations to capitalise on challenges and enable them to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. We are honoured to deliver such sovereign solutions across the UAE."

e& UAE will provide Aleria AI solutions exclusively that will be tailored for businesses of all sizes. The Lite version includes essential features like 10GB data ingestion retrieving information from online sources or/and injected data, customised workspaces, and task delegation mode. The Pro version expands capabilities with 50GB data capacity, automated workspaces, advanced analytics, real-time collaboration, and customised tools for HR, Legal, and Finance. Both versions are readily available and do not require any specialised training.

With the launch of these AI solutions, e& UAE reaffirms its commitment to empowering SMBs across the UAE with cutting-edge tools that drive productivity and growth. AI is seamlessly embedded into e& UAE's core offerings, spanning managed services, security solutions, and customer care, ensuring businesses can optimise operations and unlock new opportunities. Additionally, e& UAE continues to bring industry-specific AI solutions for various sectors including healthcare, hospitality, retail and more, further enabling businesses across various verticals to harness the power of AI for enhanced efficiency and innovation.

About Aleria

Aleria is an AI company based in the United Arab Emirates having a focus on technological sovereignty.

Developed directly in Abu Dhabi, their C-level AI OS, is designed to be a whole layer of an organisation.

The platform is created to give insights from companies' own data and it provides a range of applications to achieve that: embedding a dataroom for handling any kind of data, having workspaces for automatic planning and execution, using calendar with recording functionality to capture real-time meetings and a feed as one-stop for any event of an organization's life cycle.

Aleria is focused on the B2B market and is committed to ensuring technological sovereignty and security compliance, enabling organizations to integrate AI in their workflows while maintaining control over their data. The solutions provided by Aleria can be on cloud or on-premise at an additional request.

Learn more on aleria.com