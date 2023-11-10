Abu Dhabi, UAE: e& enterprise today announced that it has been positioned as a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment1.

The 2023 IDC MarketScape for CPaaS, the ICT industry's leading vendor assessment tool, marks a key industry shift and offers the most comprehensive study on CPaaS providers that operate across various continents and generated a minimum of $50 million in 2021 revenue.

engageX, e& enterprise’s CPaaS solution introduced in 2020, supports the growth of e& enterprise in the UAE and KSA, with plans for additional territorial expansion. It has managed offerings ranging from digital omnichannel to AI enabled solutions to customer experience consultancy establishing itself as a comprehensive customer engagement services stack.

Miguel Angel Villalonga, CEO of e& enterprise Cloud, said: " We are proud to represent our region on a global scale, showcasing the boundless innovation and creativity that stems from here. We believe this recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation by investing in solutions that will enhance and transform the way enterprises conduct their business. Our vision with CPaaS has always been to redefine the way businesses communicate, enabling seamless experiences in engaging with consumers. As we reflect on this milestone, our vision remains fixed on what lies ahead, expanding our presence across geographies and customer segments in the coming year."

Courtney Munroe, IDC Research Vice President, WW Telecommunications, said: “e& enterprise has demonstrated a commitment to this dynamic segment and has a implemented seamless multi-channel solution to help companies enhance their overall customer experience. They have a comprehensive digital customer engagement platform which makes them an appealing choice for companies seeking to streamline and elevate digital-first omni-channel customer engagement.”

EngageX specialises in enhancing the customer experience journey by seamlessly integrating personalised communication channels, leveraging advanced AI-powered solutions, and providing real-time support to create meaningful and memorable interactions at every touchpoint. Our comprehensive services encompass CX consultancy, offering expert guidance in optimising customer experiences to drive business success.

Additionally, e& enterprise’s dev ops capabilities, combined with its managed services component, ensure a seamless and efficient implementation process, allowing businesses to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences without worrying about technical complexities. Our mission is to empower businesses to forge stronger connections with their customers, fostering loyalty and driving sustainable growth

Furthermore, engageX offers versatility, from digital omnichannel solution to advanced analytics features. Beyond these capabilities, the brand has earned accolades for addressing specific regulatory challenges in sectors like healthcare and banking, especially in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

e& enterprise, from e&

At e& enterprise, we specialise in supporting governments and large-scale organisations undergo successful digital transformations.

Through optimising operational efficiencies, enhancing customer engagement, and empowering data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the ever-evolving digital era.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Oman; our cutting-edge digital solutions are specifically designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across various industries.

With a proven track record, extensive consulting expertise unrivalled technical experts and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, we collaborate closely with our customers, providing tailored solutions that empower them to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey and turn their vision into reality.

To learn more, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com/