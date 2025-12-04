Cairo – e& Egypt, a leading company in the integrated telecommunications and technology sector, announced a renewal of its strategic partnership with the digital entertainment platform Viu to offer an exclusive library of top Arabic films, Korean content, and Asian series to Emerald, Hekaya, Ahlan, e& Money, e& coins program and e& Business customers. The announcement was made during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai.

The decision to renew this partnership reflects e& Egypt’s strong commitment to its customers, who highly valued the features and benefits offered during the initial collaboration. e& firmly believes that customer satisfaction is of paramount importance and remains at the core of its business approach.

This step is also part of e& Egypt’s strategy to expand its digital and entertainment services, catering to diverse interests and tastes while enhancing the added value of its premium offerings. Through this partnership, customers of Emerald, Hekaya, Ahlan, e& Money, e& coins program and e& Business will gain exclusive access to a vast library of Arabic and Asian content, enjoying a seamless, high-quality viewing experience.

Samer Mourad, Chief Consumer Officer at e& Egypt, said: "We are committed to providing the best entertainment experiences to our customers, and our partnership with Viu adds significant value to our service portfolio." He reaffirmed e& Egypt’s commitment to driving digital transformation by offering innovative solutions that blend cutting-edge telecom technologies with integrated digital entertainment services.

Samer Mazjoub, General Manager at Viu Mena, expressed his delight that the partnership and Viu’s content offering have resonated strongly with viewers in Egypt, and welcomed the renewal of the collaboration with e& Egypt. He said "We’re pleased that Viu’s content slate truly resonated with audiences in Egypt. Renewing our partnership with e& Egypt is a natural next step, and we’re confident it will deliver even greater satisfaction and loyalty for e& customers.”

This partnership enables Emerald, Hekaya, Ahlan, e& Money, e& coins program and e& Business customers to enjoy a more interactive experience with digital content and reflects e& Egypt’s commitment to building an integrated ecosystem of solutions that combine connectivity, technology, and digital entertainment, going beyond traditional telecom services.

It is worth noting that e& Egypt is adopting a comprehensive digital transformation strategy through the provision of innovative digital solutions, including travel, entertainment, and digital financial services, to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company also plays an active role in empowering communities through its various initiatives in technology, education, and healthcare.

During its participation at GITEX Global 2025, held from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, e& Egypt is set to sign multiple cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding, strengthening its international collaborations across strategic technology domains.