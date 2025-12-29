Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has released its latest Policy Brief, “Network Decentralised Governance: Examples, Risks, Benefits, and Applications”. Authored by Mark Esposito, Professor of Economic Policy, Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government and Massimo Morini, Bocconi University, USI University of Lugano, and ADIA Lab - Abu Dhabi, the brief offers a comprehensive examination of how blockchain technology is reshaping governance models and presents critical insights for public sector innovation.

“As we navigate an increasingly digital world, the principles of transparency, participation, and accountability are more critical than ever," said Mark Esposito is Professor of Economic Policy at, Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government.

“This policy brief offers invaluable insights into how blockchain-enabled decentralized governance can empower citizens, streamline public services, and build trust in our institutions. It provides a strategic roadmap for policymakers seeking to harness these innovative technologies responsibly and effectively to shape a more equitable and efficient digital future.”

The policy brief underscores profound implications for the evolution of public governance in an increasingly digitized and data-driven world as it explores the evolving landscape of decentralised governance, particularly as enabled by blockchain technology. It delves into the development, implementation, risks, benefits, and applications of these systems, surveying key case studies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tezos, Cardano, Algorand, and the Internet Computer.

While highlighting the transformative potential of these models, the brief also addresses key challenges such as limited participant engagement, expertise gaps, potential conflicts of interest, and inefficiencies in resource management. It explores how cutting-edge technological innovations like parametric governance, delegated voting, sophisticated incentive structures, and multi-layered oversight are being deployed to overcome these obstacles.

The brief cites examples like the U.S. Financial Innovation and Technology Act, and critically examines the burgeoning intersection between blockchain governance and artificial intelligence, anticipating future directions for both fields.

It concludes with a robust set of policy recommendations tailored for the public sector. These include piloting blockchain-based participatory budgeting initiatives, integrating algorithmic audit trails for enhanced transparency, promoting polycentric governance structures, and establishing regulatory sandboxes to foster safe experimentation with decentralized technologies.

These pathways aim to cultivate more transparent, resilient, and inclusive governance systems in the burgeoning digital age.

The full policy brief and other research publications can be accessed through MBRSG’s research website: https://www.mbrsg.ae/research.