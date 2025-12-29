Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Keeta, the international on-demand food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, has successfully completed its nationwide UAE launch across all seven emirates, marking a major milestone in its regional growth journey.

Since entering the UAE, Keeta has focused on building a reliable, customer-centric platform designed around everyday needs, serving restaurants across local, regional, and international brands. Through transparent partnerships, consistent operations, and technology-led efficiency, thousands of restaurant partners have chosen to deepen and expand their presence on the platform, reflecting growing trust in Keeta’s model. The nationwide rollout underscores Keeta’s commitment to long-term value creation within the UAE’s evolving food and digital economy.

Alongside this broad ecosystem, Keeta has placed a strong emphasis on supporting local and homegrown restaurants, working closely with independent businesses to enable discovery, operational stability, and sustainable growth, ensuring they can scale confidently within a competitive market while remaining true to their identity.

Keeta’s approach has resonated strongly with restaurants across the UAE, particularly among homegrown and independent brands, who cite clarity, partnership, and execution as key differentiators:

Muhammad Afroz Ali, Owner, Rumaan Hyderabad Restaurant: “We initially joined Keeta to test performance, and what stood out was how quickly the team understood our cuisine and worked with us on the right menu structure and promotions. The experience gave us confidence to grow further with Keeta as a long-term partner.”

Nahdi Mandi Restaurant: “Keeta has been a transparent and reliable partner. The clarity in communication and ongoing support give us confidence in building for the long term.”

Omar Ahmed Bin Jumah, Bebex Coffee: “As a homegrown brand, maintaining quality and customer experience is critical for us. Keeta supported our growth in a way that felt thoughtful, reliable, and aligned with our brand values.”

With full UAE coverage now in place, Keeta remains focused on strengthening service reliability, enhancing customer experience, and enabling merchant growth, while building long-term partnerships that support the UAE’s dynamic food and digital economy.

Cynthia Chen, General Manager of Keeta UAE Said: “We look forward to growing alongside our customers and merchant partners and continuing to build a platform that delivers everyday value across the UAE.”

For additional information about Keeta, download the Keeta app from the App Store or Google Play.

About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.