Unifonic, a leading AI-native sovereign customer engagement platform in the MENA region, expanded its operations in the Kingdom of Jordan, aligning with a vision to drive digital transformation in regulated and mission-critical environments across the Middle East. The expansion reflects confidence in Jordan’s growing digital economy, strong talent base, and attractive investment environment.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO of Unifonic, stated: “Unifonic’s expansion underscores the strength of Jordan’s ecosystem and the country’s digital transformation for companies seeking to grow, innovate, and scale within the region and beyond. Jordan welcomes this partnership and looks forward to working consistently with Unifonic as it continues its growth journey from Saudi Arabia.”

Welcoming the expansion, His Excellency Eng. Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship of Jordan, praised Unifonic’s exemplary growth journey, as well as its role in driving digital transformation across the region. His Excellency further noted that the expansion is supported by the nation’s collaborative public-sector approach aimed at forging partnerships with visionary technology leaders that combine innovation with a sustainable and long-term growth vision.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, through Jordan Source, supports the expansion of companies within the nation, as part of broader efforts to strengthen Jordan’s technology ecosystem, attract high-value investments, and forge meaningful public-private collaboration.

Unifonic empowers enterprises and government entities to tailor intelligent, secure and compliant customer journeys, making it one of the most trusted AI platforms in the region. The company’s expansion in Jordan highlights the nation’s growing entrepreneurial landscape. Unifonic aims to further strengthen its partnerships with local stakeholders as it continues its growth journey in Jordan, contributing to the country’s digital economy and broader regional transformation.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com