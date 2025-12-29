Manama, Bahrain – Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of innovative Islamic financial solutions for simplifying money matters in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Technology Bahrain (UTB). The MoU was signed by Ms. Fatema AlAlawi, Chief Executive Officer at Bahrain Islamic Bank, and Dr. Hasan Al Mulla, President of the University of Technology in the presence of several officials from both sides, at the bank's headquarters in the Diplomatic area.

As part of the memorandum, Bahrain Islamic Bank will offer training programs for students of the university to help them meet academic graduation requirements. The program will also provide students with the opportunity to gain practical experience and essential financial skills by working in one of the bank's departments under the supervision of bank officials.

On this occasion, Ms. Fatema Al Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, stated "This partnership reflects the bank's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to developing the next generation, especially in the field of Islamic banking, which is one of the vital sectors in Bahrain’s economy".

For his part, Dr. Hasan Al Mulla, UTB President said, "We are proud of our partnership with BisB, which provides our students with a real opportunity to benefit from the outstanding national competencies at the bank, helping sharpen their skills and equipping them with the knowledge and experience necessary to venture in the labour market, making them the preferred choice for employment".