The recognition of MIR Holding subsidiaries at FO.GE.CA illustrates the potential of African companies to establish themselves beyond their domestic markets

DAKAR, SENEGAL - EQS Newswire - In the margins of the 18th edition of the Forum of Operators for the Guarantee of Economic Emergence in Africa (FOGECA), held from 18 to 20 December 2025 in Dubai, several subsidiaries of MIR Holding SAS (https://MIRHolding.Odoo.com) were recognized for the quality of their achievements, their operational structuring, and their ability to operate sustainably in demanding international economic environments.



FOGECA has established itself as a high-level economic forum bringing together each year business leaders, investors, financial institutions and public decision- makers from Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The distinctions awarded during the forum aim to recognize companies that demonstrate, beyond discourse, a genuine capacity for execution, strong governance, and measurable, long-term value creation.



Three companies recognized across strategic sectors



Among the MIR Holding group entities recognized this year are three companies operating in key strategic sectors:



JC Maclean International, specializing in high-end fit-out and interior design for residential, commercial and corporate projects. Based in Dubai, the company has distinguished itself through its technical rigor, its ability to manage complex projects, and its strict adherence to international standards in quality, timelines and safety.



Moustev Limousine Dubai, a premium VTC and chauffeur-driven transport company, recognized for its integrated approach and its capacity to support corporate clients in managing their mobility needs, particularly in multicultural and multi-country contexts. Its model is built on service reliability, operational responsiveness and adaptability to both local and international environments.



Majestic Living Properties, a real estate platform focused on development, marketing and investment advisory for residential and commercial assets. The company was recognized for its vision of real estate investment, combining transparency, asset quality and customer experience, particularly across Africa–Middle East investment flows.



A recognition rooted in long-term structuring



For MIR Holding SAS, these distinctions are not an end in themselves but rather the outcome of a long-term structuring process. They reflect the ability of companies originating from an African group to grow, attract talent and operate successfully within major global economic hubs, while maintaining a pragmatic and disciplined understanding of markets.



Present in Dubai during the forum, Mouhamad Dieng, Founder and CEO of MIR Holding and President of the Mouhamad Rassoul Dieng Foundation, emphasized that this trajectory is above all the result of entrepreneurial discipline, method and long- term vision.



"These distinctions primarily recognize the work of committed teams and the strength of business models built to last. They demonstrate that starting from local realities, and remaining demanding in terms of structuring and governance, it is possible to build companies capable of operating at the highest international level," he stated.



Originally from Senegal, Mouhamad Dieng highlighted that this international recognition also carries a message of inspiration for young Senegalese and African entrepreneurs, illustrating a path to success grounded in hard work, rigor and the ability to think globally without renouncing one's roots.



A strong signal for Senegal's economic ecosystem



At a time when Senegal is seeking to strengthen the role of its private sector within regional and international value chains, the recognition of MIR Holding subsidiaries at FOGECA illustrates the potential of African companies to establish themselves beyond their domestic markets.



Through its various entities, MIR Holding SAS continues to pursue a development strategy based on the structuring of robust companies, the upgrading of service offerings, and expansion into high-value markets, particularly between Africa and the Middle East.



The distinctions awarded in Dubai are part of a broader dynamic in which credibility is built through results, consistency and the ability to generate tangible economic impact.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of MIR Holding.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hashtags: #MIRHolding