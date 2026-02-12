To address data sovereignty requirements, e& accesses Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications through its OCI Dedicated Region

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Global technology group e&, is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to prepare its global workforce for the AI economy with embedded artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and AI agents. Marking a first for the UAE, e& is deploying these capabilities on its Oracle CIoud Infrastructure (OCI) Dedicated Region to address national data-sovereignty requirements.

e& serves customers across 38 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. It offers a portfolio of digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming, and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity, and IoT platforms. As e& accelerates its AI-led innovation to deliver new solutions to customers, the organisation sought to equip its 10,000-strong workforce with Oracle Cloud HCM.

Marwan Bin Shakar, Chief Technology Officer at e& UAE, said: “Modernising the employee experience is a strategic priority. Oracle Cloud HCM enables us to embed AI across our people processes, enhancing talent development and delivering more personalised employee experiences on a secure, locally deployed OCI Dedicated Region.”

“With Oracle Cloud HCM, e& has been able to standardise HR processes across geographies, improve workforce visibility, and equip employees and managers with AI-driven insights to support smarter talent decisions. The new HR platform has helped to automate routine tasks such as interview scheduling, candidate screening, and follow-up communications to accelerate time-to-hire and reduce recruitment costs. Furthermore, with the help of advanced AI algorithms, e& has improved the quality of hiring by matching candidates to roles based on skills, experience, and predicted fit,” said Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People Officer at e&.

Looking ahead, e& is deploying AI-powered digital assistants to enhance candidate engagement by providing round-the-clock conversational experiences enabled by text, chat, and voice interfaces throughout the application journey. With AI-powered features like the Learning and Training Advisor Agent, Oracle Grow, and Oracle Dynamic Skills, e& will better support employees by recommending skills and learning opportunities connected to their current role and future aspirations, helping employees to set and achieve goals, and empowering managers to execute more comprehensive and impactful performance reviews.

“e&’s transformation into a digital-first, multi-market technology group requires an HR platform that can scale with its ambitions and support a highly diverse workforce,” said Yassine El Bakiouli, vice president – Business Applications, Gulf Region, Oracle. “Oracle Cloud HCM has enabled e& to modernise its people operations by bringing together workforce data, embedded AI, and advanced analytics to create more intelligent and personalised employee experiences. Running these applications on OCI Dedicated Region helps ensure e& can adopt innovation at pace while addressing security, performance, and data sovereignty requirements.”

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com.