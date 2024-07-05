Abu Dhabi – e& is geared up to support the UAE Team Emirates cycling team as it takes on the iconic multi-stage annual cycling race held in France.

e& is the official sponsor of UAE Team Emirates, the first UAE World Tour cycling team, as it competes in the world's most renowned cycling race from 29th June until 21st July 2024. To mark the occasion, e& is offering customers the chance to win an exclusive trip to Nice, France, to experience the excitement of attending and watching the live cycling tournament from the 19th to the 21st of July 2024.

Dr. Ahmed Bin Ali, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, e&, said: “We are excited to officially sponsor UAE Team Emirates for the third year in a row, showcasing our strong commitment to supporting our athletes at major sporting events both at home and abroad. Our partnership with the cycling team exemplifies e&'s deep involvement in supporting national sport, enhances the connection between our brand and customers, and aligns with our goal of establishing the UAE as a prominent leader on the global sports stage.”

Mauro Gianetti, Team Principal and CEO, UAE Team Emirates, said: “e&'s continued support as our official sponsor is invaluable as we compete in the famous French cycling tour. The steady commitment over the past three years has been instrumental in our success on the global stage. This partnership not only boosts our team's morale and performance but also strengthens the bond between the UAE and the international sports community. We are proud to have e& by our side, as we strive to achieve new heights in the world of professional cycling.”

e&, the official sponsor of UAE Team Emirates, calls on fans to experience the thrills and spills of the most prestigious Grand Tour in professional road cycling. Fans can follow e& on social media to find out more about how to win a trip to France.

About e& UAE

e& UAE embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

e& UAE will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, e& UAE will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.